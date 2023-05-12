Where does MrBeast live? YouTuber responds to employees' neighborhood backlash

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast recently purchased five homes for his employees in the same neighborhood that he lives in. The 25-year-old YouTuber currently lives in a house worth $318K outside of Greenville, North Carolina. He is known for his philanthropic endeavors and experimental content. However, the news of the YouTuber buying an entire neighborhood for his staff led to a lot of online backlash.

Earlier in May 2023, news of Jimmy buying homes for his employees was shared on social media and people didn't seem too happy with it. While some compared it to a cult, others called him out for it. One user quote tweeted the information shared by Dexerto and wrote that the YouTuber buying the houses had "historical relevance or background at all.”

MrBeast received backlash for purchasing a whole neighborhood for his staff members. (Image via Twitter/@umeprobdupree)

The YouTuber responded to the tweet with a sarcastic jab. He said that only he could get canceled for giving people a place to live without demanding anything from them in return. He added that the "company town tweets" didn't make any sense as he was only helping his employees.

All these company town tweets make no sense, I was just helping some people

MrBeast purchased his first house in North Carolina in 2018

Jimmy, who has a massive net worth of $54 million, had been quietly buying up properties for his employees in Greenville, North Carolina. The YouTuber already makes content where he helps out people in need. In one of his latest videos, Jimmy spent $3 million to help 1,000 deaf people get hearing aids.

MrBeast purchased the first house in the neighborhood of Grenville in 2018 for around $320,000. Fans have lauded the YouTuber for choosing a more "modest" lifestyle in North Carolina rather than the luxury Hollywood lifestyle that he can easily afford.

According to the New York Post, only one house on the street is not owned by MrBeast. Aaron Bowden, the seller of Jimmy’s current residence shared his opinion on the matter and explained why he thinks the one family did not sell their house. He said that the family still staying there held out simply because it is the best school district in the area and the family might have children attending the school.

Bowden added that he would not know anything for certain since he did not walk in the family's shoes. However, he thinks that they might change their minds once their kids graduate from high school and go off to college.

Bowden also added that another reason why that one family was reluctant to move from the neighborhood was its charming locale. He said that some people had been living there for a while and some grew up there.

Bede Aneke @BedeAneke YouTube star MrBeast is on the brink of owning an entire suburban neighborhood in North Carolina, according to a newly surfaced report.



Last year, Forbes ranked MrBeast as YouTube's highest-earning creator.

Aaron Bowden, who lived in the North Carolina home since 2016, said that he negotiated with Jimmy. Bowden explained:

“We negotiated back and forth and it had to be worth my while. And he wasn’t gonna buy it if it wasn’t worth his while.”

Jimmy’s former neighbor also said that the YouTuber had previously expressed his wish to move his family and employees into the new houses he was purchasing.

MrBeast is popular for his idiosyncratic video content where he gives money to people in bizarre yet engaging games. He had recently started spending his money on charity work and philanthropy.

So Jimmy's sudden decision to purchase a whole neighborhood for his staff members did not come as that much of a shock to his fans. They encouraged MrBeast not to pay attention to the haters and to keep doing his work.

