Inside Billie Eilish’s Glendale residence as singer’s childhood home gets broken into by now-arrested burglar

On Thursday night, January 5, 2023, a burglar tried to break into singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’ childhood home in Los Angeles. According to reports, the person has been taken into custody by the local police.

The two-bedroom abode is situated in the Highland Park neighborhood along North Avenue 57 and is currently owned by Billie’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell. In 2002, it was bought by the family for $240,000 back. However, the house is currently estimated at $800,000.

Billie Eilish's Highland Park house is owned by her parents. (Image via velvetrops.com)

Billie also discreetly purchased a house in Glendale in 2019, which belonged to British singer-songwriter Leona Lewis.

Los Angeles police reached the scene at around 9:16 pm on Thursday after the break-in was reported. The man reportedly jumped over a fence surrounding the property and entered Billie Eilish's parents’ house. Reports claim he fought with the officers when he was caught but was taken into custody at 9:31 pm. Multiple helicopters were present at the scene. Although no injuries were reported, it’s unclear if Billie's parents were present at home during the incident.

In 2019, when Billie’s address got leaked online, a group of fans showed up at her Highland Park home. The Academy Award-winning singer was then forced to appoint a security guard who slept in their living room. At the time, Billie Eilish told Rolling Stone:

“It was really traumatizing. I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house. I’ve loved attention my whole life but I don’t think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous it wasn’t this kind.”

Billie Eilish's Glendale estate is a horse-friendly zone and houses its own four-stall stables

Anonymously buying a property in Hollywood is impossible these days, especially for someone as famous as Billie Eilish. The singer left a few clues here and there to confirm that the 21-year-old did buy an estate of her own, with all the clues leading to the 2006 X-Factor winner Leona Lewis’s Glendale house.

According to property records, the Bleeding Love singer sold the house for about $2.3 million in October 2019. Even though media outlets widely reported news of the sale, the identity of the buyer was never revealed to the public.

Billie eventually revealed the information in her song NDA, which was featured on her second album, Happier Than Ever. The lyrics of the song claim:

"I bought a secret house when I was 17, haven't had a party since I got the keys."

The 2100-square-foot single-storey ranch house sports a horse-keeper’s apartment, a goat pen, an arena, and a separate guesthouse. Billie previously mentioned that horse riding is among her favorite things in the world. Hence, the Glendale ranch is quite the dream house for the singer as it has four stables, a tack room, and a feed room for horses.

Billie's Glendale residence (Image via realtor.com)

Lewis bought the property in 2013 and gave it an extensive makeover, including updating the kitchen and remodeling the swimming pool. The main house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms on a single floor. The main house has foldaway glass doors so residents can enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, while the floors are made of hardwood throughout.

However, it's not known whether Billie Eilish bought the house as an investment or if she intends to live there. The singer currently lives with her parents in their Highland Park house since it holds a lot of memories for her.

