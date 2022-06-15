How much weight can a horse carry? : TikTok star Remi Bader calls out Deep Hollow ranch for disrespecting her weight, leaves internet divided 

TikTok star Remi Bader is calling out the Deep Hollow Ranch located in Montauk for not making their weight restrictions to ride horses clear. The influencer also slammed an employee of the ranch for criticizing her weight. Netizens are now left divided over supporting the woman who was ridiculed for her weight and taking care of the horses’ wellbeing.
Remi Bader took to her TikTok account and told her two million followers on TikTok that she was asked to leave the horse ranch because she was overweight. She uploaded a video of the ranch and wrote in the clip:
“Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for making me leave because I weigh over 240.”
The caption read that the 26-year-old rode horses in the past and “never had this issue.” She also requested the ranch owners to disclose the weight limitations for future guests.
It is important to note that the TikToker was not demanding to ride the horse if her weight made it unsafe for the horse’s wellbeing. She asked the Deep Hollow Ranch owners to be upfront about the weight guidelines so people would not waste their resources visiting the ranch. She also asked them to be respectful of people of any size.
This comes after a teenage employee, alleged to be the owner’s son, called her a “fat b**ch” while responding to her TikTok video about the ranch.
The company apologized for the same in a social media post by saying:
“It has come to our attention that a TikTok video was posted regarding the ranch and a teenage employee posted a response that in no way represents nor is aligned with the views that the owners of the ranch hold. We would like to apologize to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee’s video.”
Netizens react to the incident as Remi Bader had requested ranch to be clearer with the guidelines
Internet users were left divided over the incident, which took place at the ranch. Some vehemently stated online that the company was allowed to refuse those over the weight restrictions from riding the horses. Others slammed the owner’s teenage son for his hateful comments toward Remi Bader.
Generally, horses can carry up to 400 pounds based on the 20% rule. This means that each horse can carry 20% of its body weight. The weight of the horses in the ranch mentioned above remains unclear, making it possible for Bader to weigh over the limitations. However, as mentioned before, the TikToker requested the company to be mindful about how they interact with their customers and make the weight limitations much more transparent.
A few tweets where people were left divided over the incident read:
Speaking about the same, Remi Bader clarified with People magazine:
“I’d never want to take down or make a small business look bad unless I TRULY felt it was necessary. I posted for a reason and that’s not because of me being denied to ride the horses. I get it, some places have weight requirements and I’d never want to hurt the horses, but it was the way I was spoken to and laughed at by the owner, and the way I was treated overall.”
Remi Bader added that she felt like the ranch “did not want me there” simply because of her weight, which was “truly disappointing.”