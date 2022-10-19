"I hope she doesn’t forgive that guy": Asmongold comments on Amouranth’s comeback livestream

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" hosting a comeback livestream following the controversy involving her abusive husband.

Asmongold found it "crazy" that Amouranth returned to her Twitch channel just a day after the distressing broadcast. After reading a few fan comments on her well-being, he hoped that the latter would not forgive her husband.

The One True King co-founder stated:

"'She's okay now.' I don't know. I think that, I hope she doesn't like, forgive that guy."

Asmongold shares his opinions on Amouranth hosting a comeback stream amidst abusive husband controversy

At the 03:14 mark of his October 18 broadcast, Zack spoke about Amouranth returning to livestreaming so soon after the controversy. He wanted to know if his assumption was accurate, asking viewers:

"So, I heard Amouranth has started streaming again. Is that true? Yeah? That's crazy! That's like only one day after it."

The World of Warcraft gamer stated that he did not know "anything" about the streamer's relationship, and added:

"Like, I don't know anything about their relationship. Like, I can't see how any context, would make what that guy was saying be okay. This guy seems like a huge nutball."

Timestamp: 03:14:09

Zack hoped that Amouranth would not justify her husband's abusive behavior:

"It's like, often times like, people that are in relationships like that, they'll try to justify it. Like, 'Oh, it's okay,' or, 'You know, I made them mad,' or something. I just hope that she doesn't end up doing that."

The discussion on the subject concluded with some Twitch viewers claiming that Amouranth mentioned "treatment" during her comeback livestream. Asmongold's response was:

"'Dude was unhinged.' Yeah. 'The treatment she said.' Man, I don't know why. Yeah, I just hope he's not involved."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comment section for the video featured more than 1,000 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take on Amouranth (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer lauded Asmongold for speaking out about serious matters while being "absolutely 100% focused" on World of Warcraft, another community member stated that Amouranth providing excuses on her husband's behalf was the "most clear proof" of an abusive and toxic relationship.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Amouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counsel



She has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again. Amouranth has gone live to explain her situation. It seems her and her partner have split (or trying to), and he is seeking help. She is seeking both legal and emotional counselShe has also regained control of all of her social media accounts again. https://t.co/8PG83V6q8H

On October 18, Amouranth took to her Twitch channel to update her viewers after revealing that she has a husband who has threatened her on multiple occasions. She stated that she now has access to all of her accounts and finances, and is currently seeking legal and emotional counsel.

