"I hope he takes her to court" - Asmongold backs up Kai Cenat amid recent controversy, calls him "smart" for making female creator sign NDA

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has weighed in on the current controversy surrounding fellow Kai Cenat. For those out of the loop, Kai has found himself amid controversy with another female creator who recently posted private images of Kai on her social media account and even threatened to leak "revenge p*rn" involving him.

Asmongold naturally stood by Kai's side and commended him for his foresight in having the creator sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she visited his home. He also said:

"I hope he takes her to court."

"Stream the f**king trial" - Asmongold wants Kai Cenat to stream the possible trial with the female creator

Kai Cenat is typically in the headlines regularly, but this time it's due to a controversial issue. Allegedly, the female creator had intimate relations with Kai and took pictures of him while he was asleep, later sharing them online.

She even alleged that Kai had paid her money in exchange for their intimate encounter. Kai has since responded with retaliation, stating that he intends to take legal action. He said:

"There is some dumb sh*t, clout chasing weird ass sh*t going on right now bro. But it's alright though, it's alright chat. I'll see you in court. (Laughs) Got you."

Since this drama emerged, numerous creators, including Felix "xQc," have shared their reactions to the story. Today (April 16, 2024), Asmongold also responded, stating:

"There it is, that's smart again (reading how Kai made the creator sign an NDA). Kai has some good people behind him. That's a smart thing to do. She's royally f**ked. I hope he takes her to court. I really do. Please Kai, please stream the f**king trial."

Kai claimed in his stream that he had paid only $50 (which was supposed to be for her Uber ride) and not the alleged $5K. While reading this, Asmongold reacted:

"If he actually only hit her with a $50 and not the $5K, that's probably why she is going to f**king Twitter with this..."

He added:

"The best case scenario for her is that she is a $5K prostitute."

As mentioned, Kai Cenat received significant support from the streaming community following the drama. xQc came forward, stating that any form of doxxing or sharing private images of individuals without consent should be strongly discouraged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback