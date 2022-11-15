"I just don't know what's it like" - Sykkuno opens up about having relationships on stream

Popular American YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" recently took to his stream to opine on relationships. Although presently single, Thomas had a lot to add to the problems of having a relationship on stream.

While speaking to fellow YouTuber Masayoshi, Thomas stated that streamer couples often tend to face problems that non-streamer couples don't. To further explain his claim, he provided the example of real-life streamer couple Wendy "Natsumiii" and Abe "BaboAbe", both of whom recently married.

Sykkuno stated the planning problems the aforementioned couple often have to face due to their respective streaming schedules. However, Thomas admitted that due to his present 'singlehood', he may not completely understand the nitty-gritty of a relationship. He said:

"I just don't know what's it like"

"Don't know what's it like to be in a relationship" - Sykkuno speaks about relationship problems

In a recently uploaded stream, Sykkuno expressed that his views on relationships are rather simplistic. He suggested that couples should be free to access each other, however, in reality, couples meeting each other is more complex than it appears.

Thomas stated:

"You know this problem I have, I always think when like, there's a couple in a relationship they can just...like, I do the sam thing to Abe, where I'll be like, 'Abe, can't you just go get Wendy?', and they'll be like, 'No.'"

He further added:

"Is it just cause I just don't know what it's like to be in a (relationship)?"

Thomas continued:

"I mean I just feel like I just don't know what it's like to be in a relationship cause every relationship I know, like, Abe and Wendy are just like, 'Hey, yeah, like we can't just go get each other,' and I'm like, 'You can't?'..."

The 31-year-old streamer concluded by saying:

"I guess I just don't know what it's like, guess I wouldn't really know what it's like."

Readers should note that Sykkuno was speaking at the back of Masayoshi being unable to talk to his girlfriend, QuarterJade, also a streamer.

"He does have a point" - Fans share their reactions

Viewers of Thomas' stream have also commented on his take on relationships. Many stated that they were in agreement with what the streamer opined. Here are some of the notable reactions from his clip:

Thomas, formerly of Twitch, has gained over 2.89 million subscribers on YouTube, making him among the most sought-after streamers on the red platform.

