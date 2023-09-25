"I was kind of sad" - IShowSpeed accuses Adin Ross of backing out after asking for his help, Kick star responds by leaking private DMs

Darren "IShowSpeed" opened up about his recent interaction with Kick star Adin Ross during a recent YouTube livestream. While playing EA Sports FC 24, the Ohio native's attention was drawn to viewers inquiring whether he would reconnect with Ross anytime soon. In response, Darren claimed that he flew all the way to Miami, Florida, to meet the 22-year-old, only for the latter to leave the city.

IShowSpeed also revealed that he had sought some assistance from Adin Ross. He elaborated on the conversation, saying:

"'Are you seeing Adin?' I tried to see him but he was like... chat, do you know what's so crazy? As soon as I went to go see Adin, he left! And then, when I actually needed his help, you know what, I'm not even going to get into that. Well look - as soon as I went to look see Adin, he left. I was like, 'Really, bro? Like, you didn't even tell me beforehand? Like, I came to Miami for you, bro!' And he left. So, I was kind of sad."

The former Twitch streamer added:

"Chat, how would you feel if you flew to a whole different city? Chat, imagine if you flew to a whole different city. Like... to see what's up and they left."

"Every time people speak on my name, I'm going to clear it up" - Adin Ross leaks DMs with IShowSpeed in response to streamer's recent comments; fans react

Adin Ross took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 25, 2023, and responded to IShowSpeed's comments. According to the Kick personality, Darren and his team planned a trip to Miami on a Wednesday, even before he spoke to the 18-year-old. Ross said that he had made plans with his family beforehand, adding that IShowSpeed had not traveled to Florida solely to meet him.

He tweeted:

"They planned Miami Wednesday before I even talked to Speed. So he didn’t come to Miami for me. I made plans with my family before I even knew he was coming. Also, he said I wasn’t there for him I responded three hours later out of my sleep. Every time people speak on my name, I'm going to clear it up."

Adin Ross also attached two screenshots of private conversations he had with IShowSpeed and his video editor, Slipz:

Adin Ross leaks private chats with the YouTuber and his video editor (Image via Adin Ross/X)

Here's what fans had to say about the situation:

Netizens sharing their thoughts on Adin Ross' response to Darren (Image via X)

Adin Ross and IShowSpeed's friendship has had ups and downs this year. Tensions peaked in April when Ross revealed that Darren's manager had advised him to distance himself from the Kick ambassador due to his controversial antics.