"I know he was dying inside" - xQc gets roasted by stranger who calls him "single and alone," fans react

Twitch star Félix "xQc" recently tried out the new Omegle alternative called Monkey, which allows users to chat with strangers around the world. The app pairs individuals for a 15-second video conversation while choosing them at random. They can view the profile image, username, age, gender, and location of the other person. Users have 15 seconds after the call begins to determine what to do next.

xQc came across a woman, who, when asked about what she was up to, stated that he looked "single and alone" in a big house:

"Nothing, it looks like you're single and alone in a big house."

The entire ordeal left the viewers in stitches, with many stating that Félix was most definitely hurt by the statement that the woman made. One even went on to say:

"I know he was dying inside from those comments."

"Sh*t, how you know that?" - xQc gets flamed by a random woman while using Monkey

Monkey is the new app that is making waves within the streaming community, with Adin Ross recently being one of the big names who tried it out on livestream.

Félix "xQc" was going through different random users on the platform when he came across a woman and asked her what she was up to. The woman replied, stating that she thinks that xQc, who is known for his lavish lifestyle, looks "single and alone in a big house."

xQc responded, agreeing with and even resonating with her statement. He also said that the bigger one's house is, the more lonely one tends to feel:

"Sh*t, how you know that? You got me. I am single and alone in a big house. Kinda. It is what it is. The bigger the house, the lonelier it gets, you know that?"

The woman replied:

"The bigger the house, the bigger the h*es."

Félix once again agreed with her, replying in the affirmative and asking the woman if he is capable enough to "get some h*es":

"Oh sh*t, true, but I mean... Sh*t, true actually. Do you think that's gonna happen? Am I gonna get some h*es? Big ones?"

The woman immediately replied back, flaming the streamer in the process:

"You ain't got no game, so nah. The only h*e you carrying is Santa, with your g*y a**."

The streamer later looked visibly upset from being insulted, with his reaction leaving netizens in stitches.

Fans react to xQc getting roasted

Fans found the interaction hilarious, with many pointing out the change in Félix's expression before and after being insulted by the woman. Others pointed out the chat's immediate response to seeing the situation go down in real-time:

Yet others drew a comparison between his current reaction to the woman's jab and a famous meme of his in which his expression changes from that of laughter to one that is seemingly sad:

Some more prominent fan reactions include:

Kick star Adin Ross recently went on a rant in front of two ladies he met while using Monkey. When he noticed the two smoking, he inquired as to the type of vape they were using. The streamer was not impressed after one of the women replied, "Your mom," and ended up calling them "b**ch" and fake spat at them.