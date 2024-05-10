  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "I don't know what just happened" - Streamer Vegan Patriot seemingly runs over a pedestrian and abruptly ends her livestream

"I don't know what just happened" - Streamer Vegan Patriot seemingly runs over a pedestrian and abruptly ends her livestream

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified May 10, 2024 04:46 GMT
Streamer Vegan Patriot allegedly runs over a pedestrian
Streamer Vegan Patriot (Image via VP/YouTube)

On May 10, 2024, a YouTube streamer by the name of "Vegan Patriot," also known as "VP," went viral on social media platforms such as X and Reddit after she seemingly ran over a pedestrian. In a one-minute and three-second video posted on the Elon Musk-owned platform, the content creator was seen driving around during her IRL stream.

However, at one point, Vegan Patriot seemed to hit someone. She checked in with the person, saying:

"...I also know he does hear those voices. They're not fake. But I wonder (the streamer allegedly hits a person off-camera)... oh, my god! Are you okay?"

The woman responded:

"No! What the f**k did you do? Why aren't you looking? What the f**k! I don't know!"

Vegan Patriot insisted that she had not seen the person and asked what she could do to help her. She added:

"I didn't see her. I was looking, I didn't see you. I'm telling you - I did not see you. Just tell me how I can help. Okay, okay, okay, okay! Oh, my god, you guys - I don't know what just happened, but it wasn't good. I'm trying to... where do you want me to go?"

Before abruptly ending the broadcast, Vegan Patriot said:

"Can I park?! All right, guys, here's your content for the day"
youtube-cover

What did the online community say about streamer Vegan Patriot's clip?

Vegan Patriot is a Los Angeles-based personality, best known for hosting IRL broadcasts. She joined YouTube in February 2020 and now has over 4,990 subscribers on her channel.

On May 10, 2024, Vegan Patriot went viral on social media after she seemingly ran over a pedestrian. X user @FearedBuck's post featuring the content creator's clip has received significant traction, with numerous online community members commenting:

X user @FearedBuck&#039;s post featuring the streamer (Image via X)
X user @FearedBuck's post featuring the streamer (Image via X)

Some netizens weren't too happy with the streamer's actions, with X user @1anlonley questioning why Vegan Patriot was livestreaming while driving:

Netizens chime in on YouTuber Vegan Patriot&#039;s viral clip 1/2 (Image via X)
Netizens chime in on YouTuber Vegan Patriot's viral clip 1/2 (Image via X)

On the other hand, X user @chillykdog stated that Vegan Patriot "handled the situation a lot better" than most content creators. They added:

"I mean, obviously, this isn't a good thing but she handled the situation a lot better than most streamers I've seen."

Vegan Patriot was livestreaming on YouTube at the time of writing, with 403 concurrent viewers.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी