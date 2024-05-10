"I don't know what just happened" - Streamer Vegan Patriot seemingly runs over a pedestrian and abruptly ends her livestream

On May 10, 2024, a YouTube streamer by the name of "Vegan Patriot," also known as "VP," went viral on social media platforms such as X and Reddit after she seemingly ran over a pedestrian. In a one-minute and three-second video posted on the Elon Musk-owned platform, the content creator was seen driving around during her IRL stream.

However, at one point, Vegan Patriot seemed to hit someone. She checked in with the person, saying:

"...I also know he does hear those voices. They're not fake. But I wonder (the streamer allegedly hits a person off-camera)... oh, my god! Are you okay?"

The woman responded:

"No! What the f**k did you do? Why aren't you looking? What the f**k! I don't know!"

Vegan Patriot insisted that she had not seen the person and asked what she could do to help her. She added:

"I didn't see her. I was looking, I didn't see you. I'm telling you - I did not see you. Just tell me how I can help. Okay, okay, okay, okay! Oh, my god, you guys - I don't know what just happened, but it wasn't good. I'm trying to... where do you want me to go?"

Before abruptly ending the broadcast, Vegan Patriot said:

"Can I park?! All right, guys, here's your content for the day"

What did the online community say about streamer Vegan Patriot's clip?

Vegan Patriot is a Los Angeles-based personality, best known for hosting IRL broadcasts. She joined YouTube in February 2020 and now has over 4,990 subscribers on her channel.

On May 10, 2024, Vegan Patriot went viral on social media after she seemingly ran over a pedestrian. X user @FearedBuck's post featuring the content creator's clip has received significant traction, with numerous online community members commenting:

Some netizens weren't too happy with the streamer's actions, with X user @1anlonley questioning why Vegan Patriot was livestreaming while driving:

On the other hand, X user @chillykdog stated that Vegan Patriot "handled the situation a lot better" than most content creators. They added:

"I mean, obviously, this isn't a good thing but she handled the situation a lot better than most streamers I've seen."

Vegan Patriot was livestreaming on YouTube at the time of writing, with 403 concurrent viewers.