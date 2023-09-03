"I didn't like your space game": Summit1g heavily criticizes Starfield, compares it to Cyberpunk 2077

Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" shared his thoughts on Starfield during a livestream on September 3, 2023. While watching Complexity go against OpTic Gaming at the 2023 HCS (Halo Championship Series) Fort Worth Major, Summit1g's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter who claimed his opinions on the Bethesda Game Studios' title were "pretty bad."

They commented:

"NGL (not going to lie), your take on Starfield is pretty bad. You're expecting a space sim out of a Bethesda game and you didn't even make it to level 10, missing out on a majority of the game's mechanics."

The 36-year-old personality took the opportunity to voice his criticism of the space exploration game, claiming that he was "completely bored" out of his mind after eight hours of playtime.

Summit1g responded to the viewer's comments, saying:

"How are you subbed if that's your first time chatting? You just got randomly gifted a sub and that's the first time chatting? My take on Starfield is exactly that! You know what I'm saying? Just because I don't like the f**king game, doesn't mean you don't have to, you know, dislike the game either. Or feel like you have to go in a defensive position about your f**king video game, dude."

The streamer added:

"Sorry, I didn't like your space game that much, bro."

"I went from being an absolutely miserable human being to actually enjoying himself" - Summit1g explains why he prefers Cyberpunk 2077 and dislikes Starfield

Summit1g continued the conversation and pointed out that despite playing Starfield for roughly eight hours, he was not entertained by it:

"I'm pretty sure I was about to get f**king eight hours into that b**ch completely bored out of my mind, without even knowing what the f**k is happening. So, I mean, you like whatever the f**k you want, bro."

At this point, Jaryd drew parallels with Cyberpunk 2077, claiming that he was hooked to the CD Projekt RED-developed game in 10 minutes:

"I don't give a f**k what level I got to. If a game cannot intrigue me in four-plus f**king hours, it's not doing a good job. Cyberpunk got me in f**king 10 minutes! The f**k are you talking about?"

Timestamp: 00:13:10

Summit1g went on to say that playing Starfield on livestream made him an "absolutely miserable human being":

"My f**king viewer count went from f**king 9k to 13k when I f**king switched to Cyberpunk because I went from being an absolutely miserable human being to actually enjoying himself. So, listen man - if you have to convince people to like your game, something is wrong! If you have to go bat for your f**king game, something's wrong, brother."

Fans react to Summit1g's take

Jaryd's take on the game was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, drawing over 630 comments. Here's what fans said:

Some Redditors agreed with the Twitch streamer's assessment of the game, calling it "boring." However, Redditor u/ExBenn said they were having a great time with Starfield because they expected it to be a "space Bethesda game."