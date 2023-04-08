Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" recently shared his thoughts on Andrew Tate ratio-ing him on Twitter. For those unaware, a tweet is considered to be ratio-ed when a reply gets more likes than the original post. In this case, xQc posted a tweet stating that he had been sad of late, and Andrew Tate, who was recently released from police custody, responded stating that he can "fix" him.

At the time of writing, the Canadian's tweet has 75K likes compared to the 108K likes on Tate's reply. Reacting to being ratio'ed, the streamer said:

"I literally fell off"

xQc responds to Andrew Tate ratio-ing him on Twitter

Felix and Andrew Tate have had several debates in the past regarding their respective philosophies, particularly on the topic of masculinity and personal responsibility. However, their latest exchange on Twitter seems to have given the upper hand to Tate, who managed to "ratio" Felix with his response.

xQc @xQc Just sad lately, that’s it. Nothing else Just sad lately, that’s it. Nothing else

Reflecting on the tweet, the streamer said:

"I saw Tate replied. Dude, he f**king ratio'ed me, dude. It is what it is. What can I say, man? Literally fell off. Literally got ratio'ed by Tate. X 'L,' Tate 'W.' common Tate 'W'. That is pretty common. Unlicky I guess."

Here's what fans said

The particular clip from Felix's stream was shared on his clips channel on YouTube, and comments immediately began pouring in. Although many have negative sentiments towards Tate, some of Felix's fans suggested that the streamer could learn a few things from him, particularly when it comes to cleaning and working out.

Fans urge the streamer to work out like Andrew Tate. (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Some comments suggested that the streamer had not taken enough initiative to improve himself and address issues he may be facing:

Fans share their concerns. (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

Andrew Tate's tweet also attracted a host of replies from the online community. Here are some of them:

Felix and Andrew Tate have had a contentious relationship, with several public disagreements and debates over the years. In fact, they even engaged in debate on a Twitch stream hosted by Adin Ross last year.

During the stream, Tate made a controversial comment about women being bad drivers, which the streamer immediately disagreed with. Click here to read the entire story.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes