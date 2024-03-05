“I’ll do a drug test” - Adin Ross responds to drug use allegations after going viral for acting erratically during recent stream

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has addressed a recent rumor. For those unaware, a clip featuring him recently gained traction online, showing him behaving erratically and jittery, including rubbing his nose. Some of his followers speculated that his behavior on screen might indicate drug use. Here is the clip in question:

Adin has responded to these speculations, refuting them and stating that he doesn't use any drugs. He even expressed his willingness to undergo a drug test live on stream. He asserted:

"I’ll do a drug test."

Adin Ross responds to drug use allegations during recent livestream

Adin Ross has addressed the allegations of drug use on his stream, firmly denying them. For those who may not know, the streamer had previously admitted back in 2023 that he had briefly struggled with addiction to lean, a recreational drug based on cough syrup.

In response to the recent clip where he appeared to act erratically, Adin Ross clarified that he had not taken any drugs. He said:

"Coke allegations? I know bro. People think I'm on f**king cocaine. I'm gonna take a drug test. Not this stream. You know, f**k it. I'll do it with the stream. I don't care. I'll do a drug test. I'll do a f**king drug test this stream, alright? I'm not on f**king cocaine."

The streamer then said that his mother was the one who notified him about the rumors. He said:

"You know how I saw it? I woke up to it, to my mother sending it to me. She said, 'Aduu, what is this honey?' I said, 'It's a joke,' and she looked at me and said, 'Are you sure?' So I have to now take a drug test for my mother."

He then criticized his community for making the clip go viral. He said:

"You guys just love to drag sh*t on Twitter. Of course, right? F**king viral clip, 10 million views. Somehow my mom sees it and a bunch of people are sending it to me, my f**king sister, my f**king mom, my f**king friends."

This wasn't the only noteworthy moment from the stream. Adin also disclosed that Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality, had invited him to come to Romania, suggesting that he would be permanently leaving the country and wished to have one final stream with Adin.