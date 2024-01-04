"I'll spar Speed" - Adin Ross challenges IShowSpeed after Rick Ross says he'll bet $5 million on him

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has expressed his openness to spar with fellow streamer and friend Darren "IShowSpeed." This comes after popular American rapper and record executive Rick Ross said he is ready to bet $5 million on Adin, placing his confidence in Adin's ability to triumph over the chosen opponent.

In recent years, YouTuber/influencer boxing has become a dominant force in the online community. Adin Ross, being a prominent figure, could potentially venture into this arena as well. When questioned about potential opponents, Adin said:

"I wanna box, like, another streamer or YouTuber. I'm close with Kai (Cenat) and Speed (IShowSpeed) so I don't think we would do it seriously but I'll spar Speed for fun."

Rick Ross says he is open to "put up $5 million" on Adin Ross

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed could face a new challenger soon, as Adin Ross hinted during his recent Kick stream. Rapper Rick Ross is prepared to bet $5 million on Adin in a potential match against IShowSpeed.

During Adin's latest stream, Rick Ross said:

"If I wanted to put up $5 million, who would you do that? (Adin points at himself) Yeah, I'm ready."

A surprised Adinr responded:

"Wait, you'd put it on me?"

Rick Ross replied, asking who Adin would like to face:

"But who are we gonna fight?"

Adin Ross promptly responded:

"Speed (IShowSpeed). You would put up $5 million. (Rick Ross turns away) Okay, why you changing your mind now?"

Rick, however, reassured Adin that he is locked in and feels the match-up could be a great business opportunity for him to invest in. He said:

"I'm not saying I'm changing my mind at all. I believe this is a great situation. This is a great business venture. Am I wrong?"

Fans react to the clip

The clip, shared by popular influencer boxing promotion Happy Punch, garnered quite a few reactions online. Here are some of them:

Fans give their take on the possible match (Image via X/Happy Punch)

If Adin Ross decides to spar with IShowSpeed, it would mark the latter's second venture into boxing against an influencer. Darren previously took on fellow streamer JJ "KSI" in a charity stream. However, due to his limited experience and a disparity in weight class, he struggled to make a significant impression in the ring.