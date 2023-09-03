Watch: Dillon Danis mercilessly ragdolls Adin Ross inside boxing ring in lighthearted sparring session 

Dillon Danis quickly took down and submitted Adin Ross during a friendly sparing session.

In August of this year, Misfits Boxing, a promotion mainly featuring social media influencers, announced Danis would be fighting Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match. Since the Oct. 14 fight was confirmed, ‘El Jefe’ has exploded in popularity due to his controversial promoting tactics.

Danis took the next step in promoting his fight by doing an in-person livestream with Ross, a popular content creator. They met at a boxing gym and spent some time lightly grappling.

'El Jefe' showcased his superior grappling skills by taking down the Kick affiliate and submitting him with a wristlock.

“Dillon Danis just son’d Adin Ross”

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled to fight in a six-round exhibition boxing match on Oct. 14. The social media personalities will square off in the co-main event of ‘The Prime Card,’ with KSI vs. Tommy Fury in the main event.

Dillon Danis shows Adin Ross an alleged shocking photo of Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis has arguably crossed the line by attacking Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, during the pre-fight buildup. Danis has continuously posted pictures on social media of Agdal with ex-boyfriends and other guys, creating a widespread narrative about her.

Over the past few weeks, Danis has teased an alleged shocking photo of Agdal that could lead to his fight against Paul being canceled. During the live stream with Adin Ross, ‘El Jefe’ showed the viral content creator the image. Ross responded by saying:

“Bro, what the f*ck. That is wild, bro. I actually feel really bad. Yeah [they would pull the fight if you showed people]. That’s too far.”

Danis has obtained a reputation for not showing up to fights, with his last combat sports appearance under the Bellator banner being in June 2019. He was scheduled to compete in a boxing match against KSI earlier this year before pulling out for undisclosed reasons.

As a result, Paul contractually implemented a $100,000 fine for Danis if the latter withdraws from the Oct. 14 boxing match without a legitimate injury.

