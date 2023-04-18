"I'll only use my jab": Myth wants to fight Sneako and Adin Ross in a 1v2 boxing match

Fresh off his victory in Creator Clash 2, popular streamer Myth has tweeted about being open to fighting controversial online personalities Sneako and Adin Ross simultaneously in a 1v2 boxing match. The tweet by Ali "Myth" has garnered a lot of traction on social media as fans reacted to it. Within an hour of being posted, it has crossed 250K views.

iDubbbz's partner and Creator Clash manager Anisa Jomha engaged in some fun banter with the streamer, quipping how that would be unfair to Adin Ross and Sneako.

Acceding to her request to give them a chance at a fair fight, Ali joked that he would only use his jab while fighting:

"Okay I’ll only use my jab as well."

"It'll still be 1v1": Twitter reacts as Myth trolls Adin Ross and Sneako, claiming he can beat both in a boxing match at the same time

Creator Clash 2 marked the return of the fan-favorite event where content creators, streamers, and influencers took to the ring to go toe-to-toe against each other in boxing matches. Big names such as Andrea Botez, Jack Manifold, and iDubbbz were on the cards for the evening, but one YouTuber streamer's knockout punch particularly caught the eye of the fans.

Myth was up against Hundar for the night and the fight reached its climax in the first round when the latter ate a punch straight to the face from his opponent. The punch not only put him to the ground, but the way he fell also injured his bicep. Meaning, Ali had essentially locked Hundar out, creating quite a furor among fans.

Here's Twitch powerhouse xQc reacting to the knockout on his stream:

Naturally, the feat was applauded by many on the internet as fans flooded Twitter and TikTok with clips of Myth's winning punch. The former Twitch streamer was hailed by many as an adept boxer considering his performance in both Creator Clash 2 and last year's Mogul Chessboxing Championship, where he beat Cherdleys after landing some amazing shots throughout the match.

When the YouTuber tweeted about fighting Sneako and Adin Ross simultaneously, both infamous for their controversial opinions on the internet, many started making fun of them. Some Twitter users joked that the fight would still be a 1v1 as Sneako would likely not participate because of how he has been ducking a fight with Brandon Buckingham:

Vorp @oeprov



Here are some more general reactions to the tweet by Myth:

