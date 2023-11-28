"I lost everything yesterday": After his house caught fire, TikTok star NoahGlennCarter responds to criticism for posting about it

TikToker Noah "NoahGlennCarter" has taken to social media to address the backlash for posting about his house that caught fire yesterday. The content creator posted clips of his childhood home on fire on his account the previous day, and while many fans sent their condolences, some have accused him of posting about the tragedy for clicks.

Shortly after the news about his fire spread on TikTok, Noah seems to have received a barrage of hate comments for posting videos of the incident, with some even saying that the whole affair was fake. In a recent clip, NoahGlennCarter directly responded to the critics, explaining that he lost "everything" in that fire and said that the "terrible comments" claiming that it was staged are unfounded:

"I keep seeing some terrible comments about people joking about the fire, or saying it's fake or whatever. I don't think you guys realize that I actually lost everything yesterday."

NoahGlennCarter clarifies the GoFundMe page, claims rumors about him being a millionaire are not true

NoahGlennCarter had filmed the fire with his phone and uploaded it to his TikTok, garnering a lot of support from fans who appeared to empathize with the loss. In his latest clip, the content creator said that he lost a number of important things, including documents such as his driver's license and social security cards:

"I lost my car keys in the fire, so I have a car and I can't even drive it. But even I wanted to drive it, I couldn't because I lost my driver's license in the fire. I lost my social security card, I may have lost my birth certificate. We don't know for sure yet, we're going to check. the one safe that we had to see if it's in there."

On top of the financial loss, the popular TikTok creator reiterated that the house that caught on fire had been his home since birth, and with it burning down, he and his family had lost something very dear to them. He also talked about having saved a couple of things that fit in his backpack while leaving the fire:

"I lost the house that I grew up in and have every single memory that I ever made at that house. My parents lost the home that they had been living in since before I was born. I also lost everything that I didn't think to pack in a backpack while leaving the house."

This means NoahGlennCarter has lost access to his means to create content and cannot withdraw money from his savings, having lost his ID:

"I have no more filming equipment, I don't have my PC, I don't have my ring light. I basically have nothing but my savings, and I can't even withdraw anything from that because I no longer have an ID."

Calling out those who are for spreading rumors and badmouthing the GoFundMe page, NoahGlennCarter announced that all the money raised through donations would go straight to his parents and vehemently denied being a millionaire:

"I lost everything, my brother lost everything, my parents lost everything. And for everyone spreading the false narrative that I am some millionaire, I was living with my parents. I am not a millionaire, never been a millionaire. And everyone talking about the GoFundMe, none of that will go to me. All of that is going to my parents."

