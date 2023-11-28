"That's actually unfortunate" - Fans rally in support of TikToker NoahGlennCarter after his house burns down

Popular TikToker Noah "NoahGlennCarter" has shocked the online community by revealing that his house was burned down. In a series of updates posted on the video-sharing platform, Noah showcased his childhood residence that was engulfed in flames. A 15-second clip displaying the harrowing situation was captioned with the following text:

"I was sleeping when this started. This was my childhood home."

On November 28, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert shared a compilation of NoahGlennCarter's TikToks. In one of them, the content creator disclosed that no one was hurt after the house caught fire. He said:

"This is my house right now, guys. I was in it on the second story and I had to climb out of the window. But, I'm alive. Everybody is safe. Nobody was hurt."

In another video, Noah was seen reacting to his house's rooftop catching fire, during which he said:

"Oh, it's going to collapse! It's going to collapse. Back up, back up! Get away. It looks like - oh, my god!"

Numerous fans rallied in support of the 27-year-old, with X user @TheOnlySurge commenting:

"That's actually unfortunate. Couldn't imagine my childhood home being burnt into flames. Prayers for him."

"He knew the views would pay for the house" - Netizens react to TikToker NoahGlennCarter's house burning down

A netizen's comment on the TikToker's house being burned down (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Drama Alert's tweet featuring NoahGlennCarter's situation has elicited over 91 reactions. X user @Philiphcrown was relieved to learn that the content creator was unharmed:

One fan was relieved to see the TikToker was not hurt (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another netizen, @Docktus_, expressed concern about the situation:

A netizen's comment, stating that the situation "does not look good" (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one community member, @WizzLFC, commented on NoahGlennCarter's decision to post a series of TikTok videos about his burning house:

The online community chimes in on the TikToker's clip (Image via Drama Alert/X)

X user @TheRSALad's take received thousands of impressions:

"Modern-day problems require modern-day solutions. He knew the views would pay for the house."

X user @TheRSALad's comment (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more fan reactions from the conversation thread (Image via Drama Alert/X)

NoahGlennCarter is a popular TikToker with over 8.4 million followers and 644 million likes. He is currently represented by a talent management agency called the Greenlight Group.