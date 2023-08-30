“I love it” - Erling Haaland reveals that he plays Minecraft during latest ImPaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and KSI

Premier League star and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was the latest guest in Logan Paul's ImPaulsive Podcast, where he was accompanied by UK YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." Haaland disclosed his past habit of watching KSI's FIFA videos and other YouTube content. During the podcast, the latter raised a question, asking:

"Do you like any video games or watch anything to decompress?"

Much to the surprise of those around him, Haaland confessed that he not only engages in FIFA but also enjoys playing Minecraft with his friends during his off time. Describing it, he said:

"I love it."

"I actually play a bit of Minecraft" - Erling Haaland reveals playing Minecraft with friends

Presently, Erling Haaland stands as a prominent figure in global football. Last season, he scored a staggering 36 goals in the League. Recently, he also collaborated with Prime Hydration, the drinks company owned by Logan and KSI. Yesterday (August 29), he became the latest guest on the ImPaulsive podcast.

At one point in their conversation, Haaland was asked about his methods of unwinding. In response, the Norwegian revealed that he actually plays games such as FIFA and even Minecraft with his friends back in Norway. He said:

"Yeah, I do these normal things (to relax) as well. Yes, I've been playing FIFA. I actually play a bit of Minecraft with my friends. I actually do that, I love it, you know, just to have the headset with the mic on. They sit back in Norway and I sit back in England and just basically, talk about nothing."

It's worth noting that Haaland is notably younger than KSI and Logan. In fact, recently resurfaced footage showcased a younger Haaland expressing that he used to watch both KSI and Deji. Here is the clip:

What did the fans say?

Haaland's most recent video has sparked a considerable influx of online comments. Here are a few noteworthy ones:

Erling Haaland isn't the sole athlete linked to Prime. UFC standouts Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have also forged partnerships with the company. It also sponsors big names from the world of football, such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.