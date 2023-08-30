10 best Fortnite skins for Minecraft

Minecraft's community is well-known for its dedication to crafting a virtually endless collection of in-game skins. Many of these skins are often inspired by other aspects of pop culture, including other video games. One outstanding example is Fortnite, which retains a heavy amount of fan crossover with Mojang's beloved sandbox and survival-crafting title.

With this in mind, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite skins began popping up courtesy of Minecraft creators. The options are incredibly vast and include both Fortnite characters as they're seen in the game, as well as custom variants that take a creator's distinct style into account.

Whatever the case, if Minecraft players are searching for some great Fortnite skins to use, there are several notable examples that come up first and foremost.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Excellent Fortnite skins players can equip in Minecraft

1) Fishstick by Zabloingus

Take on the visage of Fishstick all within Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fortnite fans know well to keep their distance from the Maki Master. However, the goofy fish creature known as Fishstick still has its proponents in both Fortnite and Minecraft.

This skin features Fishsticks' traditional outfit, including its blue garb and bronze helmet. However, the helmet can only be modeled so much due to the game's skin geometry constraints.

Nevertheless, for a goofier Fortnite-style skin, Fishstick can be a tough contender.

2) Beef Boss by FireFlyer12

Whip up some Durr Burger delicacies with this richly-detailed skin (Image via Mojang)

Who doesn't love a good stop at Durr Burger? Few Fortnite fans would turn it away, and Minecraft players can now don the outfit of the restaurant chain's mascot, known solely as the Beef Boss.

This skin captures Beef Boss' dual-tone uniform, though the modeling process had to leave off the olive topping. Regardless, this cosmetic has a ton of personality and is instantly recognizable by other Fortnite fans, even at a distance.

3) Mezmer by NicoPinots

Mezmer's memorable Aztec inspiration is well-adapted in Mojang's sandbox game (Image via Mojang)

Although Minecraft skins can't perfectly recreate Mezmer's iconic Aztec-styled mask, this skin does an admirable job. Furthermore, NicoPinots recreates the rest of the outfit with thorough detail.

The black/green color palette implemented for Mezmer is pretty easy to spot. Wearing this skin will certainly make you stand out in Minecraft.

4) Omega by TakeshiUchiha

Omega's full set of armor is lovingly remade by TakeshiUchiha (Image via Mojang)

Omega shares the distinction of being one of those Fortnite skins that allow players to add more armor to the character as they progress through the game's Battle Pass. This skin, in particular, represents Omega at the height of his power, brandishing his Stage 5 armor set.

Creator TakeshiUchiha does a magnificent job of recreating Omega's sinister helmet as well as the red neon energy pulsing throughout his high-tech attire.

5) Snowmando by NicoPinots

This Snowmando skin would fit in perfectly in chilly biomes (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players have been building snowmen and snow golems for quite some time, but seeing one don combat gear and head off to battle is another story. This Fortnite skin is a dead ringer for the Snowmando outfit originally obtained via the Operation Snowdown quests.

Although this skin sticks out like a sore thumb in most biomes, it may be able to blend in nicely when in a snowy biome at least.

6) Marshmello by Demandedten2

Take on the visage of the beloved electronic artist as he is seen in Fortnite (Image via Mojang)

Sure, Marshmello may not be a creation of Epic Games specifically for Fortnite, but the popular electronic artist's skin still sees plenty of use well after its release. If Minecraft players are fans of Marshmello's music and overall aesthetic, this skin may just be the perfect pick for them.

From his memorable mask to his white-clad outfit and grenade bandolier, this Marshmello skin by Demandedten2 does a great job of recreating the musician's signature Fortnite look.

7) The Brat by NicoPinots

Relish the wins by donning this memorable Fortnite and Minecraft skin (Image via Mojang)

A Fortnite skin dating back to Season 2, The Brat certainly has its fans. This particular rendition sees The Brat in the standard outfit, including the hat, though there are likely plenty of skins that provide the hat-less option as well.

Sure, The Brat may not be quite as beloved as the Beef Boss, but players sometimes need to switch things up a little bit with their food-thematic characters. This skin has plenty to offer, even distinct detailing to show off its use of relish.

8) Meowscles by Paralaxatives

This Minecraft skin is both cute and physically fit, what's not to like? (Image via Mojang)

This Fortnite skin rendition of Meowscles combines a few of the different variants seen in the game. Specifically, it retains the white fur of Mewscles' Ghost costume but keeps the brown and black colorations of its coat and ears seen on its default outfit.

Nevertheless, even with its own distinct spin on the color scheme, it's hard not to appreciate the amount of detail and commitment that has gone into this skin.

9) Jonesy by NicoPinots

Jonesy may be a default skin, but he still looks pretty great in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Although Fortnite players don't tend to use default skins like Jonesy all that much, there's no denying that the character is a huge part of the game's advertising and brand even years after its release. This particular skin is a fantastic recreation of Jonesy's apparel, as seen in Fortnite's first chapter.

If fans are a bit bored of Minecraft's default skins, they could always swap to a default seen in Fortnite instead. Besides, this creation by NicoPinots has plenty of detail in its own right.

10) Drift by DogsAreFurLife

Drift's iconic neon-laced aesthetic looks pretty great even in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The mysterious reality-hopping character Drift is another Fortnite skin that gains progress as players move through the Battle Pass. According to the creator DogsAreFurLife, this skin is representative of Drift's final outfit at Stage 5. Unfortunately, the popped collar is missing from Drift's Torii Gate cloak, but that's mostly unavoidable.

All the same, this Drift skin would fit in nicely with modern in-game builds or servers, though players can use it however they like.