Top 5 coolest Minecraft skins for beginners

Skins are one of the many things that make a player's Minecraft experience so unique. There are tons of skins out there for players to choose from, and some people even choose to make their own.

Every skin is unique in its own way, and that's what makes them such an amazing part of the game. Here is a list of the top five Minecraft skins for beginners.

5 unique & cool Minecraft skins

5. Steve

Minecraft Steve (Image via SuperAwesomeVectors)

While many people wouldn't consider steve to be a top five skin, this is one of the best for beginners. For one, it doesn't require a download as it is the default skin of the game. This skin doesn't have a bad design overall, as it is just a regular man, and he looks pretty friendly as well.

4. Creeper

Creeper Skin (PNGkit)

Any sort of Minecraft skin with a creeper makes for a good beginner skin. Creepers are one of the most notorious mobs in Minecraft due to their unique abilities. Creepers are seen in a lot of skins, and that makes them an excellent choice for beginners.

3. Endermen

Enderman Skin (Image via Transparent)

Like creepers, Endermen are another one of the most popular Minecraft mobs. The unique ability to teleport makes the enderman a fan-favorite for making skins. These skins are often a mixture of blacks and purples, and are a perfect option for beginners.

2. Justice League

Superhero Skins (Image via APKPure)

Superhero skins are another beginner favorite. Who wouldn't want to wear their favorite superhero costume as they play Minecraft? Being the superhero gives players a chance to feel powerful as they go to battle through the Minecraft world.

1. Create your own Minecraft skin

Create your own (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

While this isn't a set skin, it is still one of the best options for beginners. With the ability to create whatever they want, players can make skins that give them their greatest treasures, and allow them to use creativity.