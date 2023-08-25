Erling Haaland becomes first footballer to be sponsored by Prime as he joins hands with KSI and Logan Paul

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has partnered up with YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul, becoming the first footballer to be sponsored by sports drink brand Prime.

The two internet personalities are making waves in the footballing world, having already made cash-rich deals with Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich. While the Blaugrana and the Gunners announced Prime as their official hydration partners, the Bavarians publicized the deal by labeling the beverage brand as their official isotonic partner.

As part of their strategy to grow their presence in the footballing fraternity, KSI and Logan Paul have now signed the Premier League's Golden Boot winner as their latest partner. Alongside the official announcement of their collaboration, the two social media stars also posted a humorous video with Erling Haaland.

Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, popularly known as KSI, had previously posted a video in March 2023 addressing the 23-year-old forward's chances of winning silverware with Manchester City. He called out the Cityzens poor run of form on the European stage and also mentioned that Pep Guardiola's side won't be winning the Premier League:

"You’re going to score all these goals and go trophyless, bro.”

The YouTuber's comments have not aged well at all, with Manchester City creating history by winning the European treble last season. Haaland was at the heart of a ruthless City attack, netting a staggering 52 goals across all competitions. The team behind Prime cleverly utilized KSI's comments to come up with an extremely amusing video while promoting the said partnership.

Erling Haaland also bagged a multi-million dollar deal with Nike earlier this year

The 2022-23 campaign has proven to be highly fruitful for Erling Haaland, earning him on-field as well as financial acclaim. Along with the aforementioned Prime deal, the Norwegian prodigy also secured a sponsorship deal with Nike under his belt.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Diario AS, Haaland re-signed with the athletic footwear and apparel giants in March of 2023 for a deal worth $24m. The former Borussia Dortmund striker had been with Nike until their contract's expiry in January of last year.

Consequently, Erling Haaland could be seen donning boots of other manufacturers in the transitional period. However, the youngster is now back with the American conglomerate, joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Kevin De Bruyne as the company's footballing ambassadors.

Nike announced the deal through a video on their social media profiles, captioning the post, "A new era of #9. Erling Haaland is a Force of Nature."