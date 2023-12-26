"I'm actually surprised" - Fans react as Boogie2988 gets unbanned on Twitch after hosting explicit livestream

After facing his initial suspension on Twitch, Steven "Boogie2988," the controversial content creator, has now been reinstated on the platform after a three-day hiatus. For those out of the loop, the streamer was banned on December 23 after a stream where he went completely naked in an attempt to parody the ongoing NSFW meta on Twitch.

The shocking incident naturally prompted widespread reactions, leading Twitch to impose a temporary ban. This suspension has now been lifted as of earlier today, December 26. Reacting to the latest developments, one X user said:

"I'll be honest I'm actually surprised they unbanned him."

Fans react to Twitch unbanning Boogie2988 (Image via X/@StreamerBans)

Boogie2988 unbanned three days after shocking NSFW moment

Boogie2988 fully embraced the ongoing NSFW trend by imitating the "black box" meta. This trend involves creators strategically placing a bar on the screen to obscure parts of their seemingly topless bodies.

Initially opting for a black box to conceal his private areas, Boogie2988 later realized that, given his body weight, the black box was unnecessary. His excess fat essentially served to obscure those private areas naturally. For those curious, here's the video.

Streamer shocks his audience with NSFW content (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Although he didn't explicitly reveal or flash any private areas, streaming in the nude directly contravenes Twitch's community guidelines. As a result, the streamer faced a ban later on that day. The streamer, however, was upset at the decision, stating that he didn't show his genitalia and accused Twitch of being ableism. He said:

"Twitch is ableist. They banned me because I am obese. They banned me because I have loose skin. This is not my testicles. This is not my genitalia. Twitch, you banned me for being fat, you ableist pr*cks."

Following his outcry, today, Twitch decided to lift his ban. Boogie2988's channel has been reinstated on the platform, and at the time of writing, it boasts over 414K followers.

Steven's channel unbanned after three days (Image via X/@StreamerBans)

What did the fans say?

Naturally, seeing Twitch unbanning one of the most controversial content creators out there garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans surprised at Twitch's latest decision to unban the streamer (Image via X/@StreamerBans)

Speaking about unbans, another NSFW streamer, Morg "Morgpie," who was recently banned for the second time in the space of a month (due to the viral "black box" meta), has also been reinstated to the platform.