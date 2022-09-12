Create

"I'm also down": KSI teases a fight against close friend Gib after the latter's latest win

KSI teases fight with Gib (Image via Sportskeeda)
KSI teases a fight with Gib (Image via Sportskeeda)
Shreyan Mukherjee
Shreyan Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Sep 12, 2022 02:40 PM IST

With British YouTubers JJ "KSI" and Ali "Gib" having completed their boxing events to great success, the duo are now looking for their next opponents. JJ, a close friend of Gib, recently suggested a possible fight between the two. For context, JJ called out many content creators, including the winner of the fight between McBroom and Gib. After the latter won his bout against Austin McBroom, fans began to speculate about a possible fight between the two YouTubers.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, JJ said that he would be open to taking on his friend in the ring. After Ali's match had come to an end, the former stated:

"I'm also down"
If Gib wants to play with me though, I’m also down 😈

KSI teases Gib fight, also suggests Slim as an alternate for the latter

Considering the fact that both JJ and Ali have been friends for a long period of time in their online careers, a fight between the duo is unlikely. However, it should be noted that the Sidemen member was close friends with Joe Weller, with whom he had a boxing match.

Gib's fight against Austin McBroom was highly publicized and discussed across several online platforms. In general, the response to the match was a positive one, with the former knocking down the American a total of five times before being declared the winner.

Both Logan Paul and KSI were seen giving their live reactions to the Gib v McBroom fight. After Ali won the match, the co-owners of Prime tweeted:

Gib is the next Mike Tyson plain & simple
OMG BIG BIGGER @AnEsonGib

The British YouTuber also tweeted about a possible match card featuring the 26-year-old and Slim Albaher, as the latter recently won his match against FaZe Temperrr in KSI's Misfits Boxing event. Here is what the content creator had to say:

Gib Vs SlimJanuary Misfits Card.

JJ has already proposed the idea of a Misfits Boxing event in January next year, featuring the likes of Logan Paul and possibly JiDion. Interestingly, this line-up has also been declared the "Prime Squad".

Fans react to the idea of the duo fighting

Both KSI and Gib have fairly established fan groups in the UK. However, their response towards the pair facing each other in a fight was met with sadness and disbelief. The general consensus was that fans did not want to see the duo's friendship turn sour because of a boxing match.

Here are some of the community's responses on Twitter:

@KSI NnNnnnOoooo can’t have two friends fighting 🥺
@KSI Hell nahhhhh, we don’t want that
@KSI No pls nooooo
@KSI Fans don’t want to see this fight
@KSI Oh hell noooo
@szn_maguire5 @KSI Man really turning his back on his friends😕 crazy
@KSI You really trying to make us choose between you and gib? Not happening bro https://t.co/BZxrx6i8C8
@KSI That would divide the fanbase and ruin friendships just for a bag
@KSI That’s your friend g
@KSI please no the fight makes no sense y’all are friends 😭 (a spar would be fine but as a main event type thing it wouldn’t make any sense)

Aside from a potential disagreement between the two fan groups, the fact that both the aforementioned YouTube boxers have the same trainer, Leon Wills, is yet another conflict of interest. Having said that, Gib stated that a match with KSI would not be completely out of the question.

Edited by Atul S

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...