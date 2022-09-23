“I’m appalled by so many things": Pokimane gives her take on the recent Twitch drama, including Mizkif and CrazySlick

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently took to her livestream to provide her take on all the current Twitch drama that has been making the rounds. Among the primary figures making headlines for controversial reasons are Matthew "Mizkif" and CrazySlick. While CrazySlick has been accused of s*xual misconduct, the OTK co-owner has been vilified for his involvement in covering up the entire matter.
At the same time, Twitch recently stated that they would be removing the 70/30 revenue split, which formerly favored the creators, inciting a lot of dissent among the top streamers. Reacting to this sudden whirlwind of drama, Imane stated:
“I’m appalled by so many things”
Pokimane states her intention to stay away from all controversies
From ItsSliker being exposed for swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from fans and viewers for gambling to CrazySlick being accused of s*xual assault, the streaming community has been under heavy stress lately.
Pokimane herself was in the thick of things as she played a major role in driving home the point of restricting gambling on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. She was supported by various other streamers such as Zack "Asmongold" and Hasan "HasanAbi".
Their collective efforts turned out to be worthwhile as Twitch issued a public statement regarding the deplatforming of gambling sponsorships and categories. This surprising news was accompanied by serious accusatory charges against Mizkif and CrazySlick by Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and the victim, fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee.
Speaking about the entire conflict and her relationship with the perpetrators, Pokimane said:
"I just don't wanna be involved in any of this, really..."
(Timestamp: 29:20)
Shocked at everything that was happening, she further stated:
"I wanna be, like, homies with my OTV friends, and stream some time, vlog and post sh*t, but the Twitch scene, it's all a lot, Jesus Christ!"
It remains to be seen if there are any more chapters left in all of these controversial topics. As of writing this article, both CrazySlick and Mizkif have been suspended from their organization and content house.
Fans react to Imane's take on the situation
With controversy after controversy coming to light, it has been an incredibly eventful week for the streamer community as well as their fans and supporters. Since witnessing Pokimane's response, fans have shared mixed reactions, with many believing that her opinion is heavily choreographed.
Here are some relevant tweets:
Besides the Morrocan-Canadian personality, other major streamers have also chimed in. Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" has been one of the most vocal creators on the platform over the past few days. Others such as Trainwreckstv, Asmongold, and Ludwig have also expressed their thoughts on their respective channels, dropping videos to explain the different controversies in detail.
