“I’m appalled by so many things": Pokimane gives her take on the recent Twitch drama, including Mizkif and CrazySlick

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently took to her livestream to provide her take on all the current Twitch drama that has been making the rounds. Among the primary figures making headlines for controversial reasons are Matthew "Mizkif" and CrazySlick. While CrazySlick has been accused of s*xual misconduct, the OTK co-owner has been vilified for his involvement in covering up the entire matter.

At the same time, Twitch recently stated that they would be removing the 70/30 revenue split, which formerly favored the creators, inciting a lot of dissent among the top streamers. Reacting to this sudden whirlwind of drama, Imane stated:

“I’m appalled by so many things”

Dexerto @Dexerto Pokimane revealed that she wants to distance herself from the Twitch scene following the recent drama Pokimane revealed that she wants to distance herself from the Twitch scene following the recent drama https://t.co/uh7hIZfqsv

Pokimane states her intention to stay away from all controversies

From ItsSliker being exposed for swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from fans and viewers for gambling to CrazySlick being accused of s*xual assault, the streaming community has been under heavy stress lately.

Pokimane herself was in the thick of things as she played a major role in driving home the point of restricting gambling on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. She was supported by various other streamers such as Zack "Asmongold" and Hasan "HasanAbi".

Their collective efforts turned out to be worthwhile as Twitch issued a public statement regarding the deplatforming of gambling sponsorships and categories. This surprising news was accompanied by serious accusatory charges against Mizkif and CrazySlick by Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and the victim, fellow Twitch streamer AdrianahLee.

Speaking about the entire conflict and her relationship with the perpetrators, Pokimane said:

"I just don't wanna be involved in any of this, really..."

(Timestamp: 29:20)

Shocked at everything that was happening, she further stated:

"I wanna be, like, homies with my OTV friends, and stream some time, vlog and post sh*t, but the Twitch scene, it's all a lot, Jesus Christ!"

It remains to be seen if there are any more chapters left in all of these controversial topics. As of writing this article, both CrazySlick and Mizkif have been suspended from their organization and content house.

Fans react to Imane's take on the situation

With controversy after controversy coming to light, it has been an incredibly eventful week for the streamer community as well as their fans and supporters. Since witnessing Pokimane's response, fans have shared mixed reactions, with many believing that her opinion is heavily choreographed.

Here are some relevant tweets:

. @JayyMeaux @Dexerto Wasn’t she a big part of the drama? Isn’t Mizkif one of her friends? Didn’t she clown Corinna? Wasn’t she one of the main people who advocated for the gambling ban? @Dexerto Wasn’t she a big part of the drama? Isn’t Mizkif one of her friends? Didn’t she clown Corinna? Wasn’t she one of the main people who advocated for the gambling ban?

Ｓｙｎｔｈｍａｇｅ░Ξｖｅｎｇｌａｒｅ @Evenglare @Dexerto What is the appeal of her? Damn have I tried to watch her stuff and I dont... get it. I just really really don't. Was she like one of the first people to blow up on twitch and in a rich get richer scenario? Does she have insane speedrunning skills I haven't seen or... what is it? @Dexerto What is the appeal of her? Damn have I tried to watch her stuff and I dont... get it. I just really really don't. Was she like one of the first people to blow up on twitch and in a rich get richer scenario? Does she have insane speedrunning skills I haven't seen or... what is it?

Grimreaperwizill @GrimWizill @Dexerto Doesn’t she always feed the fire and when it bites back she runs away and acts like she didn’t take part in it @Dexerto Doesn’t she always feed the fire and when it bites back she runs away and acts like she didn’t take part in it

DarkRidd @DarkRidd @Dexerto Of course she does @pokimanelol helps in creating drama. Then when the backlash hit's she wants to run away. Go figure. @Dexerto Of course she does @pokimanelol helps in creating drama. Then when the backlash hit's she wants to run away. Go figure.

Docx2 @docx2gamer @Dexerto She got way more hate than she deserved ngl @Dexerto She got way more hate than she deserved ngl

MXG iPyrolyx @i_pyrolyx @Dexerto “I just don’t wanna be involved in anything” are the truest words I’ve ever heard. Can’t agree more. @Dexerto “I just don’t wanna be involved in anything” are the truest words I’ve ever heard. Can’t agree more.

Besides the Morrocan-Canadian personality, other major streamers have also chimed in. Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" has been one of the most vocal creators on the platform over the past few days. Others such as Trainwreckstv, Asmongold, and Ludwig have also expressed their thoughts on their respective channels, dropping videos to explain the different controversies in detail.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far