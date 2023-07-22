"I'm excited!": Asmongold explains why he thinks Henry Cavill working on the Warhammer 40K live-action project is a good idea

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold," who is known to play a lot of MMO titles and RPGs, recently revealed why he thinks Henry Cavill's involvement in the development of the Warhammer 40K Cinematic Universe is a good idea. Comparing it with other video game adaptations, such as Netflix's The Witcher series, the streamer said he's excited to see the actor's adaptation of the Warhammer franchise.

The news that Cavill has left Neflix's The Witcher following creative differences with the production team has been well-publicized and hotly debated in the gaming community. The former Superman actor is known for staying authentic to the source material, and Asmongold is excited about the upcoming Warhammer 40K series that will probably be very lore friendly:

"I think that the one thing that we can guarantee is that if it's in the lore, it's probably going to be in the show. Yeah, I'm excited man!"

Asmongold reveals why he thinks adaptations of video games and other fantasy universes on the big screen tend to disappoint fans

Asmongold is known for being outspoken about his views on video games and pop culture. Tens of thousands of viewers regularly tune in to his streams to not only see him play games like Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft but also hear what he has to say about such things.

The streamer has been talking about Henry Cavill for a long time, having covered the controversy surrounding the actor's exit from The Witcher series in the past.

In a more recent stream, the content creator reacted to the Hollywood star's social media post from last year, in which he announced an upcoming Warhammer 40K project. He then told his viewers why he thought the actor was a good choice for adapting the fantasy universe.

In Asmongold's opinion, the fact that Cavill looks at projects from the perspective of a fan rather than a director or writer is what sets him apart:

"The problem that I think a lot of these shows have as I was thinking about this the other day is that, Henry Cavill is coming at it from the perspective of a fan and I think that a lot of these other shows, whether it's like Halo or The Witcher, the other people come at it from the perspective as a writer or as a director, producer or something like that."

Asmongold added that writers and directors who try to create new things tend to deviate from the source material. However, a fan's perspective is more about paying homage to the lore:

"Their goal is not to make what's there better, it's to make their own thing. And I think that's really what the problem is. I think that's why people are so positive about Henry Cavill, whether it was him doing The Witcher or him doing Warhammer 40K, is that he is looking at it from the eye of a fan rather than through the eyes of a director or through the eyes of a showrunner or producer or something like that."

The YouTuber noted how fans of Warhammer 40K would surely like the adaptation:

"It's a big W for anybody who cares about having their favorite show or their favorite fantasy universe being put on the big screen. Because they know that it would be done in a way that is authentic."

He also pointed out that showrunners sometimes dial down the complexity to appeal to a larger audience and called the act a disservice to art:

"If you're going to take on the IP of something that explores complex topics and then you remove that complexity just to make it more accessible to a large audience and to remove the gray area? I think that I think it does a very big disservice to the art."

Timestamp 0:07:51

Fan Reactions

Many viewers reacted to Asmongold's latest take, and most of them agreed with the streamer's points about adapting a pre-existing fantasy or sci-fi universe.

Fans praising Henry Cavill for his dedication to making lore-authentic shows (Image via Asmongold Clips)

The reason Henry Cavill left The Witcher on Netflix has been up for debate for a long time. However, most sources claim that it was because of a clash he had with the creative directors of the show.