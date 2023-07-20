"Diablo 4 has been downranked": Asmongold comments on Diablo 4's falling Metacritic score after patch 1.1

Zack "Asmongold" has echoed multiple concerns players have raised about Diablo 4's latest patch, 1.1, and in a recent Twitch stream, joked that the game has been "downranked" because of the falling user score online. The veteran MMO RPG streamer was one of the major content creators to voice their displeasure at Blizzard Entertainment's latest patch, and it seems a significant number of players agree with his assessment.

Despite a commercially successful launch, the game has been plagued by various issues, such as balancing and scaling of characters. Many had thought that most of the problems would be addressed in patch 1.1, which was supposed to balance the game before the first season, dubbed The Season of the Malignant, dropped on July 20.

However, that has not been the case, as user scores for the game keep dropping on websites such as Metacritic. Asmongold, a longtime player who has been streaming games such as Diablo since 2011, joked that the fourth installation of the game has been "Downranked" as the user score recently fell below four.

"The sad thing about what is going on is that Diablo 4 has actually been downranked. Which sounds crazy, but it has happened. Diablo 4 is no longer Diablo 4. It's Diablo 3.2 and I don't even know it's going to be Diablo 3.2 for that long because whenever I checked it this morning it was Diablo 3.8 (stifles laugh)!"

Currently, the user score for the game has reached 2.2 at the time of writing, pointing to the widespread discontent players have with the game post-launch.

"People are not happy about the patch notes": Asmongold reacts to people criticizing Diablo 4 1.1 patch notes

The 1.1 patch notes may have brought significant changes to the game, but many, including Asmongold, are unhappy with the numerous complaints that have not been addressed. Only yesterday, while reading the notes, the streamer pointed out that certain things, such as inventory space and necromancer builds, have not been fixed and announced that after the patch, "everything is worse."

On his most recent stream, the OTK co-founder noted the huge backlash that Blizzard was facing and pointed out how his previous criticism of the 1.1 patch is being posted on the official subreddit:

"People are not happy about the patch notes. This is how down bad people are about the patch notes for Diablo. There are multiple Reddit posts of me sh*tting on the game that are on the front page. And for Reddit to side with me, things have to be really really bad."

Fan reactions

Fans more or less agreed with the streamer's take. Here are some of their reactions:

