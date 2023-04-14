"I'm getting death threats": Call of Duty content creator JoeWo faces immense backlash following Warzone 2 Season 3 update

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone content creator Joseph "JoeWo" Wohala has been receiving a lot of death threats since the drop of the recent Season 3 update. The streamer was quite optimistic about the latest season of the game. However, the promised changes were not nearly as good as he had seemingly let on.

After the patch went live, frustrated players started sending a lot of hate toward JoeWo, who had to tweet this out in his defense:

"Mind blown I'm getting death threats over a Call of Duty update. Was optimistic about an update that underperformed and apparently I'm the scape goat now."

"We didn't get to play Season 3" - Call of Duty: Warzone 2 content creator JoeWo addresses backlash in YouTube video

JoeWo also released a video on YouTube titled 'I'm sorry,' where he addressed the backlash he received for a game that he had no control over. He also apologized for getting people's hopes up.

In the video, the former NRG content creator went into detail about what transpired over the last few weeks that ultimately led to him becoming a scapegoat for a highly unpopular Warzone 2 Season 3 update. The patch was supposed to bring quite a few new features, which were being hailed as much-needed improvements to the game.

JoeWo, who has over 400k subscribers on YouTube and 705k followers on Twitch, was one of the many people to engage in the hype for Warzone 2 Season 3, which was released on April 13, 2023.

Back on April 6, 2023, he optimistically tweeted this out:

"Warzone 2 is saved"

This tweet would come back to haunt JoeWo, as the update was seen as a major disappointment by an overwhelming number of players, who started sending the streamer hate. Tweets like the one below flooded his social media channels.

M @M11122233344454 @AverageJoeWo bro, you opverhyped this joke of an update so much hahaha. @AverageJoeWo bro, you opverhyped this joke of an update so much hahaha.

In his most recent video titled 'I'm sorry,' the streamer addressed the controversy and clarified that he had not played the game beforehand like some people were making it out to be:

"I think sending hate to creators that were being optimistic about something that we were told, we didn't get to play season 3. I've seen people saying, 'You got to play it, you should know!' We didn't get to play it. We played the update the same time as you guys did."

After addressing the hate he received, JoeWo described the new season as one of the worst Call of Duty Warzone updates to date and broke down some of the points:

"Today was definitely, probably, the worst update, or the most overpromised update that we've ever had. And I hope that Call of Duty does something to fix this because we have ranked play coming in under a month. We have on TTK improvements like we thought we would. The movement changes that we were promised, don’t seem like they were very promised. And all of these updates, servers included, just didn't happen."

On Twitter, the content creator claimed that the hate and death threats that he received following the update were not exclusively from strangers but also from "friends":

JoeWo @AverageJoeWo @Nokokopuffs Lost a lot of respect for “friends” that should know better. It is what it is you’re a real one I love you dude. @Nokokopuffs Lost a lot of respect for “friends” that should know better. It is what it is you’re a real one I love you dude.

More Twitter reactions to the video

The video has had many positive reactions from fans and other content creators who criticized the backlash. Here are some of the reactions:

Here is a full breakdown of the complete patch notes for Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 3.

