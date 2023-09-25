"I'm not going to jail" - IShowSpeed panics and books flight to Saudi Arabia after prank call goes wrong on livestream

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" has a history of engaging in live prank calls during his streams. In a recent incident, he once again followed this familiar pattern, dialing a clinic and indulging in a prank call where he provided fabricated information. However, his chat soon started spamming "jail" in his chat, prompting the streamer to Google the consequences of prank calls.

Darren quickly discovered that prank-calling or online harassment is naturally a prohibited act and could even lead to penalties. The streamer also figured out that a felony could land him in jail for up to 11 years. Panicking, the streamer comically booked an actual flight to Saudi Arabia, stating:

"I'm not going to jail."

"I'm moving to Saudi Arabia" - IShowSpeed books an actual flight to Saudi Arabia following a prank gone wrong

IShowSpeed's latest stunt got really spooky when he figured out that messing around with prank calls, especially to places like clinics, could actually get him into some serious trouble. Comically, however, the streamer expressed his desire to escape the country. He said:

"What? 11 years! What! (checking out felony consequences in Ohio). Chat, I'm moving to Saudi Arabia. Chat peace out. Chat, I'm moving to Saudi Arabia. Chat, peace out y'all, I'm going to Saudi Arabia."

(Timestamp: 02:59:16)

All the while, he was actually logging in his details on a flight booking website to get a ticket to the Middle East. Darren continued:

"I'm booking this flight right now. Peace out. Peace out chat, y'all think I'm playing too? Peace out. Bye-bye, peace out chat. Peace out. I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I'm not even trolling. F**k that, I'm out, bro. I'm not gonna lie, f**k this shi*t, I'm out."

He added:

"Chat, y'all think I'm trolling, bro? I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I'm fleeing. I'm out. Goodbye. Bye-bye."

The streamer purchased tickets for over $1k following his prank call escapade. However, it appears highly improbable that he will face any substantial penalties for his actions. Thus, there seems to be little need for him to be contemplating an escape.

The streamer had previously visited Saudi Arabia when he went to watch (and livestream) Al-Nassr vs. PSG. The match also marked Cristiano Ronaldo's debut for the Saudi club. The VOD to IShowSpeed's stream is available on his official YouTube channel.