"I'm going to jail in a week or this Saturday" - Vitaly threatens to assault N3on after latter made comments about his mother

Controversial internet personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy has once again become embroiled in a feud with Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on." On March 22, 2024, a 54-second video surfaced on X, in which the Russian prankster threatened to assault the teenager.

According to Vitaly, he received a message from his mother, who claimed that N3on disparaged her. Stating that the situation had become "personal," the IRL streamer remarked:

"Oh, yeah. Okay. Mom, I see it. Damn, my mom just texted me and N3on said my mom is a w**re. Oh, that's personal now. In Russia, we usually kill. Yeah, you're f**ked. Your security has got to save you. I'm getting you banned from every Misfits event. You call my mama a w**re, you're done. You're done! N3on, you're done, bro!"

Vitaly went on to say that he would "go to jail" after his upcoming boxing match against Kick streamer Mohammed "Mo Deen." He elaborated:

"I'm taking this personal. I'm telling you - you call my mama a w**re, it's game over for you. I'm literally... I'm going to jail, I'm going to end up in TMZ again, and I don't give a f**k! Guess what? Sue me. You've got nothing to sue me for. So, go ahead. You're f**ked, N3on. Guys, chat, I'm going to jail in a week or this Saturday, probably, after the fight. I don't care, bro."

The 32-year-old added that he would give N3on a "reality check":

"I actually mean it, chat. I mean it. I mean what I say. If he wants to press charges, it's fine. I mean it. You call my mama a w**re, I'm going to give him a reality check with a right f**king hook. I'm going to knock him out cold. People are going to say, 'Oh, he's just a kid.' Yeah, you don't call anyone's mom a w**re. I'm taking this personally. In Russia, he would not be found. That's what I'm saying."

Vitaly accuses N3on of pedophilia following the latter's recent controversy

Another clip featuring Vitaly has garnered significant traction on X. In the footage, he accused N3on of pedophilia following the streamer's recent controversy.

For those unaware, on March 14, 2024, N3on received backlash after he threatened to dox and sexually assault a young fan. His antics eventually led to his channel being suspended from Kick. The Indian-American personality returned two days later and apologized for his behavior.

Here's what Vitaly said in the clip:

"Are you f**king kidding me, bro? Here I am catching pedos and stuff and that's what N3on says to kids, bro? You guys f**king watch him, bro? You guys worshiped him. Bro, you guys don't understand what's about to f**king happen, bro. N3on is a pedophile, is a known pedophile."

In other news, on March 21, 2024, Vitaly made headlines after he assaulted Mo Deen at a gym by throwing a trash can at him.