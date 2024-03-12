"I'm going to pay more money to get even bigger people" - Adin Ross says he'll host his next boxing event on same day as Misfits Boxing's event

Kick streamer Adin Ross has made big claims amid his recent feud with YouTuber and professional boxer Olajide "KSI." For those unaware, on March 8, 2024, Adin Ross claimed that Misfits Boxing, the boxing promotion founded by KSI, had filed a lawsuit against him. Stating that he was ready to "go to war," the 23-year-old said:

"Shame on you, you are sad and I am going to really clown the f**k out of you. Guess what, I wasn't even trying to clown you, I just wanted some friendship. Okay? But you want to sue me? That's fine, let's go to war. I can't f**king wait."

Three days later, on March 11, 2024, Adin Ross insinuated that someone from Misfits Boxing had threatened to criminally charge him for hosting an "unsanctioned" boxing event.

During a livestream earlier today (March 12, 2024), the Florida native stated that he planned on hosting his next boxing event on the same day as Misfit Boxing's. Claiming that he would pay more money to get more influential personalities, the Kick ambassador remarked:

"I'm going to tell you all the truth. I'm going to run my next boxing event on the day of Misfit's. We're going to see who does better. And, I'm actually going to pay a bigger production... I'm sorry, I'm going to pay more money to get even bigger people. So, I'm letting you know all right now. We're going to do the next boxing event on the day of Misfits because I'm going to be sanctioned by that day."

"We'll see who s**ts more" - Adin Ross makes big claims about his next boxing event, fans react

Adin Ross continued the conversation by checking out who would be fighting on the main card of Misfit Boxing's upcoming event. Claiming that he was not being disrespectful to the organization, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said:

"We'll see who s**ts more. Who's their main event? Let's see their main event. I mean, hey guys, you know, in two weeks, this is perfect. They said I could sanction in 10 days. So, this is perfect. Respectfully, I don't know who you all are. I'm not trying to disrespect y'all. But I promise you this - I'm going to have to make some more noise on my s**t."

He added:

"We're going to host the next boxing event on March 23rd. I'll see y'all..."

Drama Alert's post on X, which featured Adin Ross' comments, has received significant traction. Here's what netizens had to say about it:

According to X user @clipsfordayss, Ross was "standing on business." Meanwhile, @Cali_dbn believed the Kick streamer was "trying to compete" with Misfits Boxing.