"I'm going to protest" - Disguised Toast shocked at Sykkuno not being nominated for Best Roleplay Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2024

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" has shared his thoughts on The Streamer Awards 2024 nominations. During a recent livestream, the 32-year-old reviewed several categories for this year's ceremony, including Best Roleplay Streamer.

When Disguised Toast saw that notable content creators like Omie, Lord_Kebun, Fanum, and Agent 00 had been nominated for this category, he was shocked to discover that Thomas "Sykkuno" had not been included.

He remarked:

"Where is Sykkuno?! Where is Sykkuno?"

The DSG team owner added that he would "protest" and decided not to vote for any of the aforementioned streamers. He said:

"How dare you have the Best Roleplay Streamer without Sykkuno? I'm not going to take... I'm going to protest! I'm going to protest. I am voting for nobody."

"It's between Kai Cenat and Jynxzi" - Disguised Toast gives his take for Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024

The Streamer Awards is right around the corner, with the event scheduled for February 17, 2024, on content creator Blaire "QTCinderella's" Twitch channel. This year's edition features a total of 28 categories, including Variety Streamer, Just Chatting Streamer, Breakthrough Streamer, Content Organization, and IRL Streamer, among others.

On January 26, 2024, Disguised Toast voted for The Streamer Awards 2024. As previously stated, he was taken aback when he saw that Sykkuno had not received a nomination for Best Roleplay Streamer.

At the 38-minute mark of the broadcast, the former Hearthstone pro was asked to vote for the coveted Streamer of the Year category, in which Kai Cenat, Ironmouse, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Alexis "Quackity," and Tanner "CaseOh" were nominated.

Disguised Toast initially predicted that Jynxzi could potentially become the "best streamer" on Twitch in 2024. He said:

"Streamer of the Year! Oh, god! Hmm... for me, it's between Kai Cenat and Jynxzi. I think in 2024, Jynxzi actually has a really strong chance to be, like, the best streamer on the platform or the most popular one."

Timestamp: 00:38:05

However, he added that Kai Cenat was more dominant in 2023 and voted for him as the Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024:

"But for counting 2023, that's probably still Kai Cenat. But, I would say, in 2024, if I had to make a prediction... Jynxzi would be, like, insanely big this year. But for 2023, it's... I mean, Kai kind of dominated."

In addition to Disguised Toast, Kai Cenat has also cast his votes for The Streamer Awards 2024. On January 15, 2024, Cenat nominated Felix "xQc" as the Best Speedrun Streamer.