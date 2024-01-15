Kai Cenat has nominated Felix "xQc" as the Best Speedrun Streamer for The Streamer Awards 2024. During a recent Twitch livestream, Cenat went over all 28 nomination categories for this year's award ceremony. After selecting RDCgaming as the Best Fighting Games Streamer, the New Yorker was asked to nominate the Best Speedrun Streamer.

While claiming he would nominate himself in this category, Kai Cenat chose to vote for the French-Canadian internet star. He elaborated:

"Best Speedrun Streamer - I would say me. I would say me, but, I would say xQc, bro. I like watching xQc do speed runs. I like seeing xQc, bro."

Kai Cenat went on to say that he "speedran" Marvel's Spider-Man by finishing the game in 25 hours:

"You know, I sped run Spider-Man, 25 hours playing Spider-Man if you guys didn't know, now you know. You feel me?"

The 22-year-old's decision to nominate Felix as the Best Speedrun Streamer has garnered significant traction on YouTube. User @brickclick3468 wrote the following:

"Kai is unironically out of touch as a streamer."

"This is so bad" - Fans seemingly unhappy with Kai Cenat voting for xQc as the Best Speedrun Streamer at The Streamer Awards 2024

As mentioned earlier, Kai Cenat's nomination of Felix for the upcoming streamer award ceremony elicited responses from numerous netizens. One fan made a lighthearted comment, stating that the AMP-affiliated personality considers himself a speedrunner after playing Marvel's Spider-Man for 25 hours:

Another community supported Kai Cenat's decision, writing that the Quebec native "speedruns everything":

On the other hand, YouTube user @alexsfc was dissatisfied with Kai Cenat's nomination of xQc as the Best Speedrun Streamer. They remarked:

"This is so bad, he's only speed ran a couple (of) times since Forsen broke the (Minecraft) record in October."

Here are some more notable reactions:

For those unaware, The Streamer Awards 2024 will take place on Blaire "QTCinderella's" official Twitch channel on February 17, 2024. Readers can explore all of the nomination categories here.