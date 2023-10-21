“I’m gonna get canceled again” - CoD streamer Censor drops the N-word days after apologizing for using homophonic slur

Just days after releasing an apology video for using a homophobic slur during one of his livestreams, Call of Duty star Doug "Censor" has once again found himself in hot water. During his latest Modern Warfare 2 gameplay, the 29-year-old engaged in an argument with a teammate who repeatedly used the N-word. In the heat of the moment, he mistakenly repeated the offensive word.

Immediately after realizing he had made yet another offensive remark, Censor acknowledged the potential consequences of the act and expressed concern that he might be "canceled" again. He said:

"Oh my god! I’m gonna get canceled again."

"I'm so sorry, guys" - Censor panics seconds after blurting out the N-word

Censor, who is currently a player for Boston Academy and serves as a content creator for Boston Breach, issued a live apology for saying the N-word.

This came after he used the racial slur while playing Modern Warfare 2 during his most recent livestream, where he engaged in an argument with a stranger who persistently said the offensive term.

Seconds after realizing what he just said, the streamer apologized:

"I'm literally repeating what this guy said, I'm so sorry guys. This is not what I'm trying to do. I'm stupid to the level and I hate myself for it. I'm sorry guys. I'm literally cringing at myself, dude. Jesus freaking Christ man."

He added:

"Why do these guys do this though? Honestly? Guys, I'm not trying to do this guys. Yo, nah, nah, nah!"

When Censor inadvertently used a homophobic slur in a previous incident, he displayed a clear sense of remorse. He promptly uploaded a brief apology video in which he acknowledged his mistake.

It remains to be seen if the Call of Duty star will choose to follow a similar course of action in this situation.

What did the fans say?

The clip of the incident was swiftly shared by the online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), eliciting a plethora of comments from viewers. Here are a few of them:

Censor is not the sole content creator caught up in controversy right now. YouTuber and content creator Alia, known as "SSSniperWolf," has been under intense scrutiny due to a doxxing incident involving another YouTuber, Jacksfilms.