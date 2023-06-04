Kick streamer Adin Ross announced on his most recent livestream that he would travel to Romania to visit Andrew Tate. He said he would fly out to the eastern European nation before the end of June, where he will do a livestream with the controversial influencer.

The popular Kick streamer told Tate to expect him on his stream, also admitting he has recently struggled with drug use, saying he is not the best version of himself. Adin said,

"I'm officially announcing it, bro. I'm going to Romania. I'm going to Romania this month. I'm gonna go visit Andrew, and I'm gonna go do a stream in-person at his house."

Adin Ross announces he will visit Andrew Tate

The Kick streamer has had an online friendship with the former kickboxer for almost a year, having invited Tate onto his streams multiple times since July 2022. As more news surrounding the controversial figure emerged, many distanced themselves from him. Adin, however, continued to build his association with Tate.

After watching Tate's recent interview with BBC on his stream, Adin Ross announced that he plans to travel to Romania to visit Tate before the end of June. He stated that the pair will livestream together at Tate's house, where he is currently under house arrest following his detainment in late December.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on December 28 at their compound. The brothers are currently under investigation related to alleged human trafficking committed.

Adin Ross has publicly supported Tate throughout his legal issues, believing the influencer's claims of innocence. He also advocated for the Tate brothers' release from police custody throughout their detainment period.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were released from police custody on March 31, being placed on house arrest for the remainder of their detainment period. In Romania, citizens under criminal investigation may be detained by law enforcement for up to 180 days. Although it initially seemed as if the Tate brothers would spend the entirety of that period in a jail cell, they are now on house arrest awaiting the investigation results.

In the meantime, Andrew Tate is free to have visitors such as Adin Ross over, as well as continue his online operations like Hustlers University. While it is unknown what Ross and Tate have planned for their in-person livestream, it is sure to catch the attention of both figures' online audiences.

