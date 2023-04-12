"I'm high on energy, not drugs" - Sodapoppin explains what happened during his infamous Dreamhack interview

During his Twitch stream, Chance "Sodapoppin," a member of the OTK network and a popular Twitch streamer, spoke about an old interview of his at Dreamhack with a female presenter. In the interview, he made a comment about lifting 5K pounds, followed by an awkward remark about the presenter being "wet." The clip featuring Sodapoppin resurfaced when Mizkif was ranking various streamer clips based on their cringe factor.

As expected, Sodapoppin's clip stood out and gained attention. Chance explained that he made those comments right after finishing high school and clarified:

"I'm high on energy, not drugs"

Sodapoppin's "cringe" Dreamhack interview explained

Sodapoppin's Dreamhack interview took an awkward turn when the presenter innocuously inspected his muscles after he mentioned wanting to improve his physique at the gym. Chance responded:

"There it is, I bench press five thousand pounds...there it is, I know, you're wet. I can smell it."

(Timestamp: 23:24)

As expected, the old Dreamhack interview and Chance's impulsive remarks were perceived as cringe-worthy. Explaining himself, however, he said:

"I'll be the first to tell you, I'm not on drugs. I've done drugs, I'm not trying to save face here. I've done some hard drugs before, okay? I'm just saying so that you believe when I say, I'm actually sober here."

Moving on to his awkward remarks, the OTK member said:

"I'm young, I just got out of high school and I've been streaming for a while but I just got thrown into this big event where I've never met a fan before, alright? None of these was real yet."

(Timestamp: 00:22:34)

He continued:

"So to throw me at Dreamhack, where there was this big line of people, all waiting to get in and then I'm getting like this special VIP pass, walking past everyone, getting in before them, people are saying, 'Soda!,' I was on top of the world."

Chance concluded that he had made those comments thinking he was "cool" and got carried out at the time. He said:

"That's what you get man, severe cringe. I just couldn't handle it and I am cringe, yeah. In hindsight, 'You're wet, I can smell it,' is f**king hilarious."

