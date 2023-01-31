"I'm moving back" - xQc confirms leaving LA, says he will shift back to Canada

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream to announce that he will be moving back to his home country of Canada in two weeks or so. For those unaware, the Canadian purchased a new house in Quebec, which he showed off during his stream in August 2022.

The self-proclaimed Juicer is rather active when it comes to moving places. Despite shifting back to Canada for a few months in the middle of 2022, he returned to LA. Over the past few months, he has collaborated with the likes of Hasan "HasanAbi," also a streamer. He has also made an IRL live stream.

In his most recent stream, however, the 27-year-old revealed that he would fly back to Quebec in two weeks.

"I'll be moving back" - xQc confirms US departure, reveals his plans

xQc has thus far lived out his illustrious online career on both sides of the border. Originally from Laval, a city near Montreal, Canada, the streamer spent considerable time in the US, first as an esports player for Luminosity Gaming and then as a full-time content creator.

He has, however, revealed his plans to head home. He added that he plans to make his brother wake him in the mornings to stream. He stated:

"Within two weeks, fourteen days, if I can get my schedule to be proper, I will be moving back to my house in Canada probably. And just, you know, maybe help my brother, make him like, wake me up in the morning to get some streams going."

(Timestamp: 10:26:34)

He continued:

"Maybe I'll go to like, within two weeks if everything is stable, I'm going home, whatever that means."

He also thanked his viewers for supporting him in his online ventures and giving him the position to fly back to his home, which he had bought in 2022. He concluded:

"Thank you for being real and making it possible."

Fans react to the clip

xQc has had a rather topsy-turvy time involving his former partner, Adept. In light of these events, some viewers sarcastically remarked that Adept would be "obtaining" his place of residence in Canada. Here are some reactions:

Fans give their take on the life update (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

For those out of the loop, Adept had paid xQc a visit to his US house on January 7. Although little could be heard, the former apparently returned to his place to settle an argument. To read more about the story, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes