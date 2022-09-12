“I’m so proud of her” - Pokimane comments on Fuslie switching to YouTube Gaming

During a recent livestream, Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane" talked about fellow content creator Leslie "Fuslie's" move to YouTube Gaming.

While interacting with her audience, Imane responded to a message from a viewer asking for her opinion on Fulsie's switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming. Pokimane stated that, as a friend, she was proud of the former's move. However, she felt that Leslie should have stayed on Twitch a little longer since she was rapidly expanding her audience on the platform. She said:

"'As a friend of Leslie's for many years, I am so proud of her. So happy for her. The way she's grown her community over the years and the things that she stands for. And she's just a lovely content creator."

Pokimane talks about Fuslie's platform switch and explains why she was disheartened by the latter's move

The OfflineTV co-founder hosted a three-hour Genshin Impact stream on September 11. Before playing the game with her buddies, Pokimane spent a few hours interacting with her fans and audience.

At the one-hour mark, a viewer asked the streamer how she felt about Fuslie joining "The Tube." She responded:

"Obviously, also like as a streamer on Twitch, it makes me kind of sad because I felt like she was just going to keep popping off so much on Twitch. Maybe she still will on YouTube. I don't know as much about YouTube streaming to be honest."

Pokimane also speculated that streamers on YouTube Gaming would need to employ the "Ludwig approach." She elaborated:

"But I think it requires, kind of like a Ludwig approach, where like, you put on... you put out a lot of videos. You do a lot of streams. That's a lot. I don't know. But maybe the same thing will happen on YouTube. I'm just clueless in that regard."

Pokimane then read out another viewer comment that asked her to provide her take on the Queen's passing.

Fans react to the streamer's stance

The YouTube comments section featured more than 20 fan reactions, with some viewers finding Imane's take on YouTube Gaming to be "weird." Here are some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

After baiting her audience by hosting a "final Twitch stream" earlier this month, Fuslie finally announced her platform switch on September 7. Thousands of viewers joined her first-ever YouTube Gaming broadcast the following day.

