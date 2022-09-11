"They shocked my face for 40 minutes" - Pokimane opens up about health issues and an 'intense' treatment

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" returned to Twitch on September 11 after a five-day long hiatus. She gave an update on her health and described an "intense" treatment to correct her jaw position.

The streamer shed some light on her tinnitus and detailed her recent trip to the orthodontist. She added that the orthodontist told her that her jaw posture wasn't ideal and that she needed to undergo some procedures.

Pokimane explained that one of the treatments required her to utilize a TENS machine, which shocked her face for 40 minutes. She revealed:

"They attached a TENS unit, you know, the shocking stuff that Michael uses. They attached that to my face, and then they shocked my face for 40 minutes!"

Pokimane gives a health update and talks about some dentistry procedures

The OfflineTV co-founder hosted a three-and-a-half-hour long broadcast earlier today and spent the majority of time playing Genshin Impact.

At the 15-minute mark, Pokimane reported that her tinnitus was tolerable, but it fluctuated occasionally. She then mentioned that the orthodontist claimed that her "jaw position wasn't ideal":

"Okay, let me update you guys because someone in chat was like, 'How's your tinnitus?' My tinnitus is okay. It fluctuates a little bit, however, I went to this orthodontist, who told me my jaw position isn't ideal and that he was going to try to fix it, and oh my gosh, it was so intense!"

The Morocco-born Canadian personality unveiled a photograph of herself with a large surgical device mounted on her head and explained:

"They attached me to this contraption. Look at him. They attached me to a contraption that measured the intensity of my muscles, in my face, when they're being used, as I'm doing normal things."

Timestamp: 00:15:25

Pokimane then described the parameters the equipment analyzed:

"Chewing, swallowing water, moving my jaw. Like all this stuff, so they could see if the muscles were being overexerted, and they were! They were, and then, he like, re... oww! My face still hurts from it."

Pokimane then mentioned that a TENS unit was affixed to her face, which shocked her for 40 minutes. She added:

"And then they readjusted my, like, sorry, not readjusted, they realigned my jaw properly. Bloop! They aligned it to where it should be, and then they reattached the sensors..."

After a brief interruption, Pokimane continued further by saying:

"So, yeah. They aligned it with this thing, and they were like, 'Okay, now we're going to test your jaw, and then the muscles, if they were being used a lot less,' so they're like, 'Okay, this is good. This is where your jaw should be, and now we're going to do all this stuff, to try and get it permanently,' if that makes sense. All this s**t, bro."

Fans react to the streamer's health update

The streamer's Twitch chat showcased a wide variety of reactions, with most viewers expressing alarm when Imane shared an image of the apparatus mounted on her head. Here's a snapshot of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's health update (Images via Twitch)

Pokimane is one of the most influential personalities on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. She started her career in 2015 and became one of the first female content creators to amass more than nine million followers on her main Twitch channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi