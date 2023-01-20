"I'm not ready for this one" - Fans get emotional as KSI's documentary teased by Amazon Prime

The UK YouTube fanbase was treated to a first look at the upcoming JJ "KSI" documentary, which will be released on Amazon Prime on January 26, 2023. The film is titled KSI: In Real Life and is produced by popular Anglo-American TV personality and documentarian Louis Theroux.

The first teaser of the documentary shared several moments from JJ's life and also interview snippets featuring his friends and family members. The film will focus on events in the content creator's life between June 2021 and October 2022. This was an eventful period during which he returned to boxing and saw his studio album make the charts.

Fans shared a slew of emotional reactions upon seeing the preview of the personal documentary. One user tweeted:

What can fans expect from the upcoming KSI documentary?

In a clip that was recently shared on Twitter, KSI was seen talking about the type of content that fans can expect to see in the documentary. He spoke about the period of his life that the film captured:

"About a year-and-a-half, yeah. I think it was June 2021 and basically ended in October of this year."

Considering that the documentary is produced by none other than the extremely talented and seasoned Louis Theroux, KSI: In Real Life will likely include intimate moments from JJ's life, both on and off camera.

What do we know from the teaser?

The recent clip shared by Amazon Video UK showcases snippets of interviews with JJ's father Jide and brother Deji within the span of a minute and a half.

Additionally, the Sidemen member was heard briefly talking about his break-up, which took place at the time of filming. Fans of the YouTuber will know that he barely ever speaks about his romantic life. His former partner remains anonymous, and this will be the first time he publicly talks about the relationship.

The documentary will also capture his musical ventures. His second studio album, All Over the Place, was released in June 2021. Viewers will get to see behind-the-scenes clips of the music-making process, and they'll also get to see the rapper performing on stage.

Here's what fans have to say about KSI: In Real Life

Fans have shared a host of positive reactions. Here are some notable ones:

The documentary is expected to be free for all Amazon Prime members. In the UK, the Amazon Prime membership fee is £8.99 a month.

