"I'm shocked he still gets invited" - CDawgVA calls out xQc for not showing up and being late for streamer events

During a livestream on August 9, 2023, Connor Marc Colquhoun, popularly known as "CDawgVA," called out Felix "xQc" for not showing up and being late for streamer events. The discussion started during the semi-finals of the PogChamps 5 Chess tournament, for which Felix was once again late.

CDawgVA believed that no matter how entertaining or well-known a person is - if they do not value other people's time and efforts, they will be "universally disliked." The professional voice actor expressed surprise that xQc was still being invited to popular events, despite his history of not showing up or backing out of them. He remarked:

"I think memes aside like, 'Haha, xQc never shows up,' Like, you know, I'm shocked he still gets invited and I'm shocked that he agrees. It's the biggest thing. Everyone's like, 'Why do you invite him?' Why the f**k does he agree when he knows he's not going to show up?"

"It's just really disrespectful" - CDawgVA gives his blunt take on xQc being late and backing out of streamer events

CDawgVA was about an hour and a half into his livestream earlier today when his attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter's comment, which claimed that xQc "always gets hate" even though he is "genuinely really entertaining":

"X always gets hate but he's genuinely really entertaining."

In response, the Wesh personality stated that the problem lies when someone does not respect the time and efforts of others. He elaborated:

"I think the problem is - is that... it doesn't matter how entertaining you are. I think when you don't value people's time, people's efforts, you know, I think that's something that people just universally dislike. You know? Because it shows, right? It's not only your opponents or the commentators. There's like 20 people working at the event."

Timestamp: 01:42:20

CDawgVA added that when someone arrives late or backs out of an event, it shows that they are being disrespectful:

"It doesn't matter how famous you are. You know, I think ultimately, being a d**k to everyone and, like, wasting everyone's time and money because they trusted you to turn up, is just really disrespectful. I think people universally just dislike that."

Fans react to CDawgVA's take

CDawgVA's opinions on the French-Canadian star was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community said:

While several fans concurred with CDawgVA's viewpoints, Redditor u/More-Shopping2350 wondered if xQc would show up at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, which is scheduled for September 9, 2023.