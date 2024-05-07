"I'm sorry, I'm not a thug" - Kai Cenat apologizes after seemingly throwing gang signs while reacting to Kendrick Lamar's diss track

Twitch star Kai Cenat returned to his channel on May 7, 2024, and finally reacted to the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The content creator listened to Kendrick Lamar's third diss track against Drake, Not Like Us, which was released on May 5, 2024.

As he was grooving to the music, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner seemingly started throwing gang signs. After he realized what he had done, Kai Cenat immediately apologized, saying that he was "not a thug."

He stated:

"All right! Stop, stop, stop, stop! I'm sorry! I'm sorry! I'm not gang-affiliated. I'm so sorry! I don't know why I just did that s**t! I'm sorry. I'm sorry, I'm not a thug. I went to college, I'm a good boy. I stream and s**t. Okay? I'm sorry, bro. I didn't mean to do that s**t."

Kai Cenat then shared his thoughts on Lamar's Not Like Us, comparing it to his previous diss track, Meet The Grahams.

He said:

"Chat, I'm not going to lie - that's not no Meet The Grahams. It ain't Meet The Grahams... this song is more like a... he's pi**ing on the n**ga, like... you feel me? That's what I feel like it is! Nah, I'm just being real. I feel like he's taunting with this. I feel like this is a taunting song. You feel me?"

Timestamp: 00:26:50

"I just saw you tweet out two days ago of you glazing Drake" - Kai Cenat calls out xQc for siding with the Canadian rapper amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat discussed fellow content creator Felix "xQc's" comments about Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud. For those unaware, on May 4, 2024, xQc took to X to support Drake, claiming that Kendrick Lamar's diss track "sounded lame and boring."

He wrote:

"Drake cooked. Not even false accusations could wake me up from the snoozefest Kendrick dropped. No one cares that it takes three historians to understand the 'depth' of the bars brother, it just sounds lame and boring. L"

Kai Cenat recalled seeing a video of Felix, in which the French-Canadian personality stated that the New Yorker would have a "safe take" on the dispute because he was friends with the rappers.

While calling out xQc for his comments, the AMP-affiliated streamer remarked:

"Bro, I've seen a f**king clip of xQc saying, 'Oh, Kai's going to have a safe take because Kai is friends with these people.' N**ga, what the f**k are you talking about, n**ga?! N**ga, I just saw you tweet out two days ago of you glazing Drake."

Kai Cenat believed he had been "unbiased" about the rappers' feud. He added:

"But chat, have I been unbiased this whole time? Yes! I have! And I know n**gas are not watching my reactions. I know you're not! N**ga, I haven't? Wow! I haven't been unbiased? Wow! Okay, chat. Yeah! You literally can't win. No, chat, I've been unbiased this whole time, bro."

This is not the first time a popular streamer has apologized for displaying gang signs. On December 11, 2023, controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" issued a public apology for offending "every single person" and using gang signs while streaming.