"I'm sorry, Speed" - KSI apologizes to IShowSpeed after struggling to do 20 keepie uppies

UK-based YouTuber, boxer, and rapper JJ "KSI" was left red-faced after he struggled to accomplish the same challenge he had proposed to fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed." JJ had asked IShowSpeed to complete 20 keepie uppies for an invitation to the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, and after several failed attempts, IShowSpeed eventually succeeded and tweeted the clip to KSI.

During a recent episode of the Sidemen Podcast Sidecast, some of the members of the group challenged KSI to attempt the same task. However, he had a lot of difficulty with it and ended up issuing an apology to IShowSpeed:

"I'm sorry, Speed."

"I'm actually a*s" - KSI reacts after struggling to do 20 keepie uppies

Over the last few years, KSI has been focused on showcasing his athletic abilities in the boxing ring. However, it seems that his football skills have taken a hit as he struggled to complete the challenge he originally proposed to IShowSpeed.

In his first attempt, the UK-based YouTuber managed to perform only 12 keepie uppies, falling short of the intended target. However, the rest of the Sidemen members gave him another opportunity to prove himself.

The next attempt was even worse than the previous one, as he only managed one. Reacting to his failure, Simon "Miniminter" (Twitch streamer and YouTuber) said:

"Oh, f**k. Speed's gonna have a field day with this by the way."

He added:

"This is why I knew. When you said I challenged Speed, I thought..."

Another member, Vikram "Vikkstar123," said:

"20 was too much, you should've said 10, boss."

After numerous unsuccessful attempts, JJ eventually managed to get to 20 keepie uppies. However, the final one seemed somewhat questionable as he barely maintained control during the last juggle. Reacting to his performance, he said:

"No, I'm actually a*s. I'm actually a*s!"

What fans said

Although IShowSpeed hasn't viewed the clip yet, fans wasted no time in sharing their humorous reactions to the situation. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans react to the YouTuber's juggling skills (Image via IT's Poppin/YouTube)

The Sidemen Charity match 2023 is scheduled to be held on September 9 at the London Stadium, which is also the home ground of the Premier League team West Ham United.

Last year, the host team, Sidemen FC, managed to win against the YouTuber All-Stars XI with a score of 8-7. This year's event is expected to be equally captivating and exciting.

