"I'm still better than him" - IShowSpeed compares his Sidemen Charity Match rating with Messi, calls himself the better player

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" returned to streaming with his trademark greenscreen setup for the first time since his appearance at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, where he dramatically missed a penalty. Surprisingly, a fan on Reddit posted a comparison of Darren's match ratings with that of Lionel Messi's, showing that Darren had higher ratings.

Darren, a massive Cristiano Ronaldo enthusiast and a frequent critic of the Argentinian legend, couldn't help but comment on the comical rating comparison, saying:

"I'm still better than him"

IShowSpeed says he's "better" than Messi, even with a penalty miss

IShowSpeed had a rollercoaster of a match during the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. While he displayed an upbeat performance on the wing, successfully maneuvering past opponents, he also had some embarrassing moments, notably a shocking penalty miss and, later, missing a tap-in opportunity.

Nevertheless, despite his ups and downs, his match ratings remained respectable. FotMob, the tracking platform for player statistics, awarded the Ohio-born streamer a commendable rating of 7.6 at the end of the game.

However, at one point during the game, his rating was at 6.9. An observant fan captured this rating and cheekily compared it to one of Messi's recent performances, where the Argentine scored a 6.8. Looking at the comparison, the streamer exclaimed:

"Speed got a higher rating than Messi (reading out the caption). Bro, this just shows y'all how a** Messi is, bro and I'm sorry, bro. This just shows y'all, how a** Messi is."

He continued:

"Me, a one-year professional footballer, is better than f**king (Messi). It's crazy how I can miss a penalty, how I can miss, goddamn, tap-ins, and I'm still better than him! I'm still better than Messi, bro! Like, that just shows y'all a** the guy really is, bro. Wake up!"

Is IShowSpeed leaving football?

Following a less-than-stellar performance in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, the streamer openly confessed his hesitation to return to real-life football. During a recent episode of the Speed n' Kai Show on Rumble, the streamer candidly stated:

"I'm done playing football."

However, his perspective shifted after a chance encounter with Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand during a stream. The football icon not only encouraged him to improve but also shared valuable words of wisdom, leading to a change of heart for IShowSpeed.