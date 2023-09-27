"I made a few calls and got the info": Dr DisRespect claims Counter-Strike 2 will be launching tomorrow

The anticipation for the full release of Counter-Strike 2 is at an all-time height, with the official Counter-Strike page on X (formerly Twitter) changing its cover photo. YouTube streamer Dr DisRespect has contributed to the hype by claiming that the game is coming out tomorrow. To lend credibility to himself, the controversial has stated that his industry connections from the time he made Call of Duty maps have allegedly confirmed the news.

Counter-Strike 2 has been in open beta for a substantial number of players for some time now, and a full release has been slated for sometime in the Summer of 2023, as per Valve announcements from earlier this year. With Fall right around the corner, fans are rightfully optimistic in thinking that the game might get released soon.

A suggestive cover photo by the game's official page that reads 'Dawn of The Final Day' has increased speculation, and Dr DisRespect got in on the action by claiming that the release day is going to be tomorrow, September 27. In a post on X, the YouTube streamer wrote:

"Since I designed half the maps for Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, I made a few industry calls and got the info we needed… CS2 launches tomorrow."

"Let's go!": Fans react after Dr DisRespect posts about Counter-Strike 2 releasing tomorrow

If Valve's earlier commitments about the game's release window are to be believed, CS: GO might be replaced very soon. The developers have been gradually opening access to CS 2 for players since early 2023, with streamers and content creators getting access to it months ago.

This month, they expanded Counter-Strike 2 to include a majority of competitively active players, which many have taken to be a sign of the full release not being that far away. The community is now looking forward to the game's release, especially because the official X account changed their banner to a cryptic message, and Dr DisRespect seems to have joined the hype train as well.

While the streamer is primarily known for playing games like PUBG and Call of Duty Warzone, after his recent Activision boycott following the Nickmercs controversy, he has been spending quite a lot of time opening cases in CS: GO.

Furthermore, in his post about Counter-Strike 2's release tomorrow, Dr DisRespect also noted that he has worked in the industry in the past as a map designer for Call of Duty, so he was able to verify the news. Naturally, this caught the attention of gamers and fans, many of whom expressed their excitement about the release. Here are some of the general reactions:

Dr DisRespect recently caused quite a stir in the gaming community after revealing he was passed up for Starfield review copies due to past controversies.