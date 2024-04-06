“I made a dumb joke” - Adin Ross apologizes for joking about fighter allegedly suffering brain damage at his boxing event

Kick streamer Adin Ross took to his secondary X account (@Ar15thed3mon) to share a message to his fans and the boxing community, addressing having joked about fighters potentially suffering brain damage during his boxing event. Adin, associated with the boxing promotion Brand Risk, has faced considerable backlash, especially following his recent feud with JJ "KSI."

Today (April 6), he elaborated on the matter. Recognizing the gravity of organizing a boxing event with the potential for serious injuries, Adin apologized for candid comments he made yesterday. He had said this on yesterday's stream:

"The Florida commission, the board, basically... because of our last event, one of those fat f**ks got, like, brain damage and complained. I don't even know if they complained... like, what's it called? The f**king commission, they basically got mad."

(Timestamp: 00:26:20)

He apologized for the comments today, on April 6:

"I made a dumb joke."

"I really messed up" - Adin Ross apologizes following his comments on fighters suffering brain damage

Adin Ross has issued an apology following his remarks yesterday regarding certain fighters possibly sustaining concussions. Adin's feud with KSI was also entangled in this issue, as Adin's promotion was not officially sanctioned.

He took to his social media account to state:

"I had a clip go out yesterday, pretty much speaking about Brand Risk Promotions event number three. I really messed up, I misspoke. On stream, you know, I am a streamer, I spam things sometimes, basically just to farm clips, to say things. You know how streamers are..."

He revealed that his boxing event did have a team of doctors and medical supervisors ready to check up on boxers:

"I apologize for what I said and how I said it. We had two doctors there, and two MTEs, and I made sure my team checked up on every single fighter after the event. Fighter safety is a priority, it's number one. We gotta make sure all fighters are safe, we gotta make sure all fighters are healthy."

He added:

"I made a dumb joke, and I apologize for that. I'm sorry for anyone I offended. Truthfully mean that. I would feel bad if there were actual brain damages, but there wasn't."

Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotion has already organized three boxing events showcasing emerging streamers and creators. Typically held in Adin's warehouse, these fights have garnered a lot of attention. The name of the promotion stems from an ongoing joke about Adin being perceived as a brand risk to companies and content creators.