"I have made mistakes" - Yandere Dev responds to serious allegations against him

Alexander Mahan, a.k.a. "Yandere Dev," addressed the serious accusations against him on his YouTube channel, which has 2.78 million subscribers. To provide context, in September 2023, Mahan faced serious allegations involving instances of grooming after inappropriate conversations with a fan (who claims to be 16) were made public.

Despite refuting many of the allegations, the YouTuber asserted that his actions couldn't be labeled as grooming. Nevertheless, he acknowledged lapses in judgment on his part. He said:

"Even though I did not harm a child, even though I did not traumatize or victimize anyone, I do feel that I have made mistakes that I should apologize for."

(Trigger warning: Content includes mentions of grooming)

"I will take accountability" - Yandere Dev addresses allegations made against him

Yandere Dev has broken his three-month-long silence to address the allegations against him in September 2023. For those unaware, chat logs between Mahan and a 16-year-old fan emerged online, revealing inappropriate conversations on his part.

Mahan admitted that some of the chats and conversations were indeed inappropriate. However, he added that his fans should be aware of the full context of the story:

"I will take accountability and admit that I did discuss inappropriate topics with the fan. However, the accusation that I deliberately attempted to groom this fan is false. In this video, I would like to apologize for what I feel I should apologize for but I would also like to give you the full story."

He further acknowledged that while he was aware the conversations shouldn't have taken a mature turn, he made the mistake of proceeding with them nonetheless:

"I wasn't comfortable with it and I tried to discuss that but like an idiot, I just went along with it anyway. Because I had got into the habit of being candid around this girl and casually responding to whatever she said, it was very easy for her to get recordings of me answering questions that I shouldn't have answered."

He contested the notion that grooming involves a deliberate attempt to initiate a romantic relationship, asserting that he did not perceive his situation in that light. According to him, his intentions were never geared toward establishing any such relationship.

Nevertheless, he admitted to the mistake of proceeding with the conversation. He attributed much of this error to his social inability and acknowledged a lack of mental health awareness on his part.

What did the fans say?

His video has already garnered over 200K views and 2K comments. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Of course, this isn't the only response to grooming allegations that the online community has received in recent weeks. In December 2023, the popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" finally addressed the accusations against him in a much-anticipated video.