"I didn't mean to say it on stream" - N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank claims someone "tried to kill" her

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on's" girlfriend, Sam Frank, has made some startling claims. On January 19, 2024, N3on and Sam Frank livestreamed from a restaurant, during which the latter stated that she becomes nervous when anyone brings knives and scissors close to her because someone close to her "tried to kill" her.

She said:

"Someone really close to me tried to kill me before. So I'm just, like, I get really nervous when people bring knives and scissors around me."

The 19-year-old was taken aback after hearing this and responded:

"What? Someone tried to kill you? Who? You never told me about this."

Claiming that this was something that she didn't "mean to say" live on the broadcast, Sam Frank remarked:

"Yeah, (someone) very close to me. Yeah, I actually didn't mean to say that on stream. But, hey!"

As Ragnesh inquired about who "tried to kill" his significant other, Sam Frank added:

"I don't like giving out that information. I'll tell you after stream because they'll just try to use it against me. So, I don't like telling... (N3on says, 'Wait, Jack tried to kill you?') No. Never! No. I mean, like, (while) driving he has tried to kill multiple times. But, that's different. Okay, can I tell you after the stream? Hello? I didn't mean to say it on stream, I'm sorry!"

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank claiming that someone "tried to kill" her

Timestamp: 03:50:30

Sam Frank is a 20-year-old content creator whose popularity skyrocketed in 2023. Before her regular appearances on N3on's livestreams, Frank was well-known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram. She has also been involved in numerous controversies throughout her streaming career, including being threatened with legal action by Kick ambassador Adin Ross in November 2023.

Sam Frank recently became embroiled in a major feud with Kick streamer and contentious prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. For those unaware, on January 14, 2024, Vitaly approached the Indian-American personality and Bradley Martyn while holding explicit pictures of Sam Frank. Things took a turn for the worse when Frank spat on Vitaly's face following intense back-and-forth.

As mentioned earlier, during a recent Kick livestream, Sam Frank made shocking claims by saying that someone "tried to kill" her. Her comments were eventually posted on X, and here's what netizens had to say about it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, N3on recently accepted KSI's invitation to fight on Misfits Boxing. This comes after the 30-year-old YouTuber expressed his desire to see popular internet personalities, such as Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed," step into the boxing ring.