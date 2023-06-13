"I miss you daddy, call me" - IShowSpeed and Adin Ross have intriguing conversation on Twitter, fans react

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had a rather unusual message for his friend and fellow streamer Adin Ross. Adin, who is currently a full-time streamer on Kick, used his secondary Twitter account to publish an informal advertisement expressing his interest in offering opportunities to emerging streamers by giving them a Kick deal. Darren, known for making out-of-context remarks, appeared with his own alternative account (@ronaldobetter07) and penned the following tweet:

"omg i need one i miss you daddy call me"

IShowSpeed shares unusual message following a period of beef with Adin Ross

IShowSpeed is well acquainted with making unconventional statements online. His latest reply to Adin Ross' tweet was an example of it.

For those unaware, the duo has recently been embroiled in a feud. Both have utilized their streaming platforms to claim the other has been out of touch with them. Speaking about his friendship with Adin, Darren recently stated (May 29) that Adin doesn't call or text him anymore. He said:

"Why haven't you talked to Adin?' Bro, I texted him and he hasn't been texting me, bro. I'm just saying. I don't think he... he doesn't... he doesn't message me no more."

Adin promptly responded to the remark. In fact, the streamer went a step further and directly called out Darren's manager (Slipz), implying that he played a part in creating a rift between the two. He exclaimed:

"You're a liar, Darren Watkins III. F**k you and that manager. That dirty, hillbilly manager! F**k him! Up yours, bozo! F**k you! S**k my d**k! You ruined my friend, you ruined Speed."

Despite the intense exchange, not much progress has been made since then. In fact, both streamers haven't spoken to each other on stream for several weeks. However, Darren appeared quite nonchalant in his latest remark today, suggesting that he still maintains a friendly relationship with Adin.

Adin, in fact, responded to Darren's tweet by stating:

The Ohio-born streamer also teased a possible collab:

What the fans said

IShowSpeed and Adin Ross are two of the most popular streamers, especially among the Gen Z audience. Naturally, their tweets elicited a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

IShowSpeed and Adin are thriving on their new platforms (Rumble and Kick, respectively). A possible collaboration appears to be on the horizon, drawing closer.

