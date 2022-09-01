“I need to achieve more stuff than other Junglers” FlyQuest’s Josedeodo talks about being an LCS jungler and the first LATAM import

FlyQuest’s Brandon Joel “Josedeodo” Villegas is a name people recognize when it comes to skilled LCS Junglers. He’s also known as the first player to be a LATAM import after joining FlyQuest. Many LCS analysts consider him the best LATAM jungler in the game.

Unfortunately, the player known as “only Lee Sin” has had little time to shine on the champion since junglers are acing Lee Sin at the moment. He also has an exceptional Kha’Zix, Rengar, and Graves, giving him plenty of options in matches.

One of the best young players in his region, Josedeodo, has reached Rank 1 in League of Legends on NA, BR, and LAS servers, which is an impressive accomplishment. Though he has not held an LCS Worlds trophy yet, he has showcased a number of impressive performances over the last couple of years.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda Esports' Jason Parker, Buenos Aires’ Josedeodo talked about what it meant to be recognized as a skilled LATAM jungler, what he thinks about the North American junglers, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of his team.

Josedeodo talks about being known as an incredibly skilled LATAM jungler in the LCS

Q. First of all, thank you for taking the time to talk to Sportskeeda about your career. How does it feel to be known as the best jungler to perhaps ever come out of the LATAM Community?

Josedeodo: Well, I think it feels great, even though I will always say that I don’t consider myself the best. This is mostly because I think I need to achieve more stuff than other Junglers, but in general, it does feel very nice that, with time, people would say that about me.

Q. 12.14 is live but not in pro matches yet. How do you feel the changes to health pots and elemental drakes will affect gameplay going forward? How do you feel about this update?

Josedeodo: The 12.14 update didn’t change the meta itself too much. The game is pretty similar, the only thing is now you get punished more in lane, and dragons are a bit more oppressive. I still believe some of these changes can bring a lot of trade opportunities because dragons have a lot of HP, and you waste a lot of time killing them.

Q. What are your thoughts on LCS junglers in North America compared to every other major region across the world?

Josedeodo: I think the top junglers in NA are very smart, probably sometimes a bit greedy in camps, unlike other leagues like the LPL or LEC. They tend to drop camps to help/gank laners more often, but the concept is very similar when they are always in the right spot to counter your play or to look for a good play.

Q. It seems like FlyQuest has grown and improved from the previous years. What would you attribute your team’s growth to?

Josedeodo: I would say FlyQuest’s growth comes from the experiences we went through last year. We learned a lot from our mistakes and the things that happened in the past, which I think is very important to acknowledge to learn how to be better in the future.

Q. FlyQuest seems to communicate and work together better than ever before this season. Does the team have any communication exercises or strategies they employ to improve this? Does the team work on this sort of thing outside of games as well?

Josedeodo: I think this FlyQuest roster has fewer problems talking to each other, which makes communicating with my teammates easy. When it comes to communication for myself, when we play scrims, for example, and I say something that my teammates don’t understand, we tend to talk about it, and they help me to either phrase it better or to use other words.

Outside of the game, I believe some of the activities we did together helped, but I think it is more about the team culture that helps.

Q. On the other hand, are there any weaknesses that you think your team may have right now, and what could be done to address them?

Josedeodo: Well, I think every team has their own weaknesses, but for us, I would say sometimes we tend to go too fast in plays that we can go slower. I think this comes with time, and people will realize that it is better to get small leads and play with maybe one kill into reset and then keep the tempo and do another play.

Q. You were the first Latin American player to be imported to a major region when you joined FlyQuest. What skills or knowledge do you think helped bring you to a bigger stage?

Josedeodo: I think most of the stuff I do is to try and “fill” the holes on the team. What I mean by this is if I see a problem or something that I can cover or try to help my team with, I will try my best to do it.

For example, trying to cover teammates on waves, where the opponent jungle is, what we are playing for, and things like that. But my role can always be something different. I also think I bring a lot of mechanics to the team in skirmishes, 2v2 fights, team fights, or 1v1 invades.

Q. Many fans know you for your incredible Lee Sin gameplay, but you haven’t had an opportunity to really show him off in the 2022 season. What is he lacking that the other junglers have to offer right now?

Josedeodo: Well, I think Lee Sin is not as strong in the current meta, and there are always better options. It also comes down to what the team needs. Since the meta is around botlane, you sometimes need to pick for your team, so you cannot really pick Lee Sin all games.

Q. Do you have any thoughts or advice for up-and-coming junglers or people who are interested in trying the role out but are scared?

Josedeodo: I think for new people, the Jungle role is very hard to understand at first. The more time you put into it, the more you are going to learn. For example, how to match up in lanes, you learn that with time.

The same goes for waves and pathings, which can change every year. So the more you play, the more you are going to learn in terms of when the right time to gank is when you should path to X lane, when you should ignore camps, etc.

Q. What is the realistic LCS expectation for Fly Quest as a team right now in terms of standings at the end of the season? Do you feel fans will get to see more improvements than how it has been until this point?

Josedeodo: I think people didn’t expect us to win this early, but I don’t believe people have faith in us that we can make it far. I think our expectations are different, and we want to make it as far as possible to show that we could easily be a top three team in NA. Hopefully, fans see it with time.

Q. Do you have any messages for your fans and fans of FlyQuest who have followed your career so far?

Josedeodo: I would like to thank all the fans for the support even when we suffer losses like the TSM game. The fans are always supportive of our performances, and I really enjoy how the fans treat the team and me. I look forward to impressing them in the playoffs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi