“I need Jake Paul to beat the f**k out of this n**ga” - YourRAGE roasts KSI's acting skills in the viral Sidemen Christmas movie

Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" shared his thoughts on the most recent Sidemen project during his livestream. For those unaware, the Sidemen organized two teams to produce a Christmas-themed short film, with JJ "KSI" taking on a lead role in one of them titled that's titled The Naughty List.

YourRAGE, however, wasn't too thrilled with JJ's acting in the Sidemen Christmas project, who went all street-style with his dialogues. The whole thing turned comedic for the viewers, and Josh didn't hide his annoyance with JJ's performance during the stream. He quipped:

"I need Jake Paul to beat the f**k out of this n**ga."

Expand Tweet

"You just pissed me the f**k off" - YourRAGE critiques KSI's acting performance

The Sidemen recently released their newest project, featuring two short films on their second channel. One of the films, called The Spy Who Loved Eggnog, was put together on a modest $100 budget. On the flip side, the other film, led by KSI and titled The Naughty List, had a whopping $100K budget.

In the film, KSI takes on the role of a streetwise gang member who discovers he's landed on the Christmas naughty list. The whole thing is all in good fun, and it has already racked up over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

YourRAGE, however, wasn't particularly impressed with JJ's performance, critiquing:

"I need Jake Paul to beat the f**k outta this n**ga. See, I hate Jake Paul...I don't hate nobody but I don't like Jake Paul. I was already rooting for you (JJ) but you just piss me the f**k off."

He added:

"I'm glad they rejected the f**k a** appeal...this n**ga pissing me off. Chill KSI. Yo, chill my boy. Like, come on bro."

It's worth noting, however, that these statements were in good banter. When one of the chat members mentioned clipping his rant, YourRAGE promptly backtracked, saying:

"Cliped? Bro, chill. I f**k with KSI, chill, chill, chill. Chill, I'm trolling, chill."

Expand Tweet

Fans react to the clip

Josh's latest rant on KSi was quickly shared across X, garnering various reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

KSI's community reacts to the streamer's latest troll-worthy tirade (Image via X/@KSIclips)

For those who are curious, the other short film is also up on their channel. This one showcases Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Josh "Zerkaa," and Ethan "Behzinga" from the Sidemen and fellow UK YouTuber Randolph as Santa.